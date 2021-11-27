Arts briefs: Upcoming holiday events

Holiday events
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28: 2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival at Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 28: Painting With A Twist: Christmas Wreath at 633 Saint George Square Court, Winston-Salem. $38. paintingwithatwist.com.
Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 28: Merry Mishmash at Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, Winston-Salem. Celebrate the holidays and help the animals. Christmas trees, hayride, Santa, the Grinch and lots of fun, games and holiday treats. tinyurl.com/yfrsb4mp.
3 p.m. Nov. 28: A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series) at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem. 336-464-0145, wssymphony.org.
6-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5: Wreath Decorating Workshops at The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50 or $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. reynolda.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 2: Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. $10. 336-889-2787, tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5.
6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5: “Christmas at the Inn”: Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 3: 18th annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal at The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/z5uckcsa.
Fall exhibits
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will host a series of exhibits this fall, including:
Through Jan. 22: “Remembering Jim Moon.” Community Gallery. Exhibition celebrating the life and work of iconic N.C. artist Jim Moon. With work mainly in oil painting and serigraph, Moon was educated in the U.S., Italy and Mexico. His paintings explore centuries old human hopes and follies.
Through Jan. 31: “Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing.” Potter Gallery. Narrative cultural portrait with photographs that dialogue with an original poem. Shaw engages in cultural excavation. With focused intention to challenge social hierarchies regarding gender and race constructions, she gathers everyday gendered objects, organic and inorganic matter, and historical momento mori and vanitas tropes and uses them in sculpture and photography.
Through December 2022: “Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer.” Evolving sculpture project unfolds in various SECCA spaces over the course of 17 months. The “Benediction Project” connects community with people of faith and places of worship through art. The project began in December 2019 in Virginia’s New River Valley (the artist’s home territory) where during 2020, the sculpture traveled to 10 places of worship. Participation in the project is free to any place of worship that wants to express through public art their desire to be a blessing to the surrounding community. The artist installs the sculpture for 40 days on the grounds of the place of worship where it can be seen by the public facing out towards the community.
Gallery hours are Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit secca.org.
Virtual film
RiverRun International Film Festival will offer “Theirs is the Kingdom” in its Virtual Theater through Nov. 29 as part of RiverRun Rewind — return engagements of festival favorites.
The documentary, from Chris Zaluski, assistant teaching professor in the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program, follows the creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, examining the intersection of poverty and portraiture. From first sketch to final unveiling, the viewer witnesses the difficulties of this ancient artistic technique.
Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com.
Visit riverrunfilm.com.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” from through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston- Salem. This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.