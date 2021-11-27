Arts briefs: Upcoming holiday events

Through Jan. 31: “Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing.” Potter Gallery. Narrative cultural portrait with photographs that dialogue with an original poem. Shaw engages in cultural excavation. With focused intention to challenge social hierarchies regarding gender and race constructions, she gathers everyday gendered objects, organic and inorganic matter, and historical momento mori and vanitas tropes and uses them in sculpture and photography.

Through December 2022: “Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer.” Evolving sculpture project unfolds in various SECCA spaces over the course of 17 months. The “Benediction Project” connects community with people of faith and places of worship through art. The project began in December 2019 in Virginia’s New River Valley (the artist’s home territory) where during 2020, the sculpture traveled to 10 places of worship. Participation in the project is free to any place of worship that wants to express through public art their desire to be a blessing to the surrounding community. The artist installs the sculpture for 40 days on the grounds of the place of worship where it can be seen by the public facing out towards the community.