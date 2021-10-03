Arts briefs

The Best-in-Category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction and President’s Favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).

Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.

Winston-Salem Writers, which was founded in 2005, is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mike nights, contests and writers’ nights out for beginning writers and published authors.

Symphony show

Winston-Salem Symphony will present “The Lark Ascending” at an in-person concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Stevens Center of UNCSA, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.

Violinist Steven Moeckel returns to perform Vaughan Williams’s uplifting The Lark Ascending, in which the composer, in his wife’s words, “made the violin become both the bird’s song and its flight.”

Guest conductor will be Nicholas Hersh.