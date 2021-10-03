Arts briefs

Fair
The Carolina Classic Fair will run through Oct. 10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 N. 27th, Winston-Salem.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger and senior adults 65 and older (with ID). Early bird admission is $5 before 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Unlimited Ride Wristbands are $45 (or $35 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday). Ride tickets are $50 for 120 tickets, $20 for 40, $1 for two. Rides require 6-10 tickets. It varies by ride. Redeem voucher at redemption center tent as you enter the fair.
Parking is $10 at LJVM Coliseum and Truist Field lots.
Live entertainment and music are planned. Some highlights are:
Entertainment highlights In the Grandstand:
7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7: Demolition derbies
7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 8: Figure-8 racing
7 p.m. Oct. 3, 10: Rodeos
6 p.m. Oct. 9: Tractor pulls
Live music
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4: Color Me Badd with Tag Team
7:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Walker Hayes & Cooper Allen
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6: Andrew Ripp & Baylor Wilson
At the clock tower stage:
5 p.m. Oct. 1: Hispanic Heritage Night at the Fredericks, including Grande Gato aka J.O.T. and Los Acoustic Guys
3 p.m. Oct. 3: Gospelfest
7 p.m. Oct. 5: Chuck Dale Smith
Oct. 8: High Ground
3 p.m. Oct. 10: Jazz Fest
Visit carolinaclassicfair.com.
Book signing
Bookmarks will host a reading by four authors whose work is included in the 2021 edition of “Flying South,” a Winston-Salem Writers publication based on the annual literary competition.
The reading will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., #110, in downtown Winston-Salem.
Sam Barbee, Shannon Kawalec, Sharon Presnell and Howard Pearre will read poems and stories they have written.
This is the eighth annual Flying South competition. This year’s issue features stories, poems and creative nonfiction from the U.S. and other countries, including France, Singapore and Australia.
The Best-in-Category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction and President’s Favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).
Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.
Winston-Salem Writers, which was founded in 2005, is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mike nights, contests and writers’ nights out for beginning writers and published authors.
Visit www.wswriters.org.
Symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “The Lark Ascending” at an in-person concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Stevens Center of UNCSA, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.
Violinist Steven Moeckel returns to perform Vaughan Williams’s uplifting The Lark Ascending, in which the composer, in his wife’s words, “made the violin become both the bird’s song and its flight.”
Guest conductor will be Nicholas Hersh.
Tickets starts at $25 at wssymphony.org/event/the-lark-ascending or at the box office at 336-464-0145.
All patrons attending symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 48 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Masks are required for all patrons. For the most up-to-date information, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.
Visit wssymphony.org.