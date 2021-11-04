Arts briefs

Anniversary concert event
Let’s Active, an influential indie-rock band formed in Winston-Salem, made its debut 40 years ago this month.
Mitch Easter, a guitarist, singer-songwriter and record producer, was the frontman, with Faye Hunter on bass and Sara Romweber, who was 17 at the time, on drums.
On Nov. 4, MUSE Winston-Salem, a community history museum in Winston-Salem, will present the Let’s Active 40th Anniversary Concert Event with Easter at 7 p.m. at The Ramkat at 170 West Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
“We are going to have a lineup of guest speakers, who are going to talk about the importance of Let’s Active to the local and regional scene at that time, and their legacy – looking back on it now,” Alanna Meltzer-Holderfield, operations and program manager for MUSE Winston-Salem, said.
Meltzer-Holderfield, said the event will honor Easter, as well as Hunter and Romweber, both of whom have died.
Tickets are $12, $15, $20, $21, $25 and $30 at https://tinyurl.com/8rkd7xs6.
Visit theramkat.com
Art Walk
The fourth Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem.
The event kicks off the holiday season and will feature the work of more than 80 local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, paintings, prints, photography, pottery and wearables. There also will be food vendors and live music from six bands.
This event will be on Elizabeth and Rosewood avenues, Irving, Academy and Miller streets and Hawthorne Road. A detailed, printable event map is available on the Holiday Art Walk Facebook page at tinyurl.com/3aezvxum.
All in attendance are asked to wear face masks and respect CDC social-distancing guidelines.
Visit Holiday Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram.
Stage play
UNCSA will present the stage play “Indecent” at Catawba Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
“Indecent” has been described as a deeply moving play inspired by true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance.” That earlier play depicted the first lesbian kiss on a Broadway stage.
Vogel’s play won Tony Awards for direction and lighting design in 2017. She earlier won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her 1998 play, “How I Learned to Drive.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6.
The play is 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.
The play is recommended for mature audiences.
Masks are required.
Tickets are $20 regular, $15 students with ID at uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Visit unsca.edu.
Music event
“An Evening with Steve Dorff” will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury.
Dorff has written songs sung by Barbara Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks and others. Dorff has over 40 BMI awards, with hits such as Rogers’ “Through the Years,” Murray’s “I Just Fall in Love Again,” Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” Lee Greenwood’s “Don’t Underestimate My Love For You” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “Every Which Way But Loose.” Dorff has also composed TV music for “Spenser: For Hire,” “Murphy Brown,” “Growing Pains,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Columbo” and “Reba.” In 2017, Dorff released his memoir titled “I Wrote That One, Too ... A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney,” chronicling his four decades behind the music.
Tickets are $25 at 336-593-8159 or stokesarts.org.
Visit stokesarts.org.