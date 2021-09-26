Arts briefs

7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Senior Services of Winston-Salem, 2895 Shorefair Drive NW: Some artifacts will be on display.

The film is presented by Preservation Forsyth, in partnership with Aperture Cinema, Senior Services Inc., Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery, Happy Hill Cemetery Friends and William C. Sims Center. Tours will be available at the historic Oddfellows Cemetery, which is normally closed to the public. Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery will discuss strategies for much-needed repairs. Parking will be available behind Senior Services parking lot where the film will be shown. Patrons should bring chairs. Concessions will be available.

The film screenings and cemetery tours are free and open to the public.

“Unmarked” documents the neglect and deterioration of historic African American grave sites and burial grounds and the ongoing efforts by volunteers to repair and preserve those sites. For more about the film, visit www.unmarkedfilm.com. For more about Preservation Forsyth and how you can help protect historic buildings and sites, visit www.preservationforsyth.org or call 336-970-7491.

Books festival

The 2021 Festival of Books and Authors will continue through Sept. 26 at various venues in downtown Winston-Salem