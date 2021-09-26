Arts briefs

Symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “The Lark Ascending” at an in-person concert 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Stevens Center of UNCSA, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.
Violinist Steven Moeckel returns to perform Vaughan Williams’s uplifting The Lark Ascending, in which the composer, in his wife’s words, “made the violin become both the bird’s song and its flight.”
Guest conductor will be Nicholas Hersh.
Tickets starts at $25 at wssymphony.org/event/the-lark-ascending or at the box office at 336-464-0145.
All patrons attending symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 48 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Masks are required for all patrons. For the most up-to-date information, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.
Visit wssymphony.org.
Cemetery event
“Unmarked,” a documentary about historic and disadvantaged African American cemeteries will be shown at two Winston-Salem locations.
7 p.m. Sept. 29 at William C. Sims Recreation Center, 1201 Alder St.: A tour of Happy Hill Cemetery will be at 6 p.m. Parking will be available across the street. The film will be shown in the Sims parking lot. Patrons should bring chairs. Concessions will be available.
7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Senior Services of Winston-Salem, 2895 Shorefair Drive NW: Some artifacts will be on display.
The film is presented by Preservation Forsyth, in partnership with Aperture Cinema, Senior Services Inc., Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery, Happy Hill Cemetery Friends and William C. Sims Center. Tours will be available at the historic Oddfellows Cemetery, which is normally closed to the public. Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery will discuss strategies for much-needed repairs. Parking will be available behind Senior Services parking lot where the film will be shown. Patrons should bring chairs. Concessions will be available.
The film screenings and cemetery tours are free and open to the public.
“Unmarked” documents the neglect and deterioration of historic African American grave sites and burial grounds and the ongoing efforts by volunteers to repair and preserve those sites. For more about the film, visit www.unmarkedfilm.com. For more about Preservation Forsyth and how you can help protect historic buildings and sites, visit www.preservationforsyth.org or call 336-970-7491.
Books festival
The 2021 Festival of Books and Authors will continue through Sept. 26 at various venues in downtown Winston-Salem
Fifteen authors will participate virtually on Sept. 25 via pre-recorded panels aired for the first time at scheduled times and simultaneously inside the Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and on artarie.com.
Event highlights:
4 p.m. Sept. 26: Author Yusef Salaam as closing keynote speaker at the Forsyth County Central Library (free)
Most events are free. Tickets for other events are available at www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Visit bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Guitar fe
stival
The Southern Guitar Festival and Competition will continue through Sept. 26 at University of North Carolina School of the Arts. 1533 S Main St., Winston Salem.
The event features competitions, workshops and concerts.
All events are open to the public with All-Access Passes, which are $45 each at tinyurl.com/2ak6p9u4. The JiJi concert is included with All-Access Passes.
For a schedule, go to southernguitarfest.com.
FestivalKernersville Spring Folly was moved to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festival will continue through Sept. 26 in downtown Kernersville.
The event will include rides, games, live music, food, vendors and shopping.
Activities will include pony rides, a car show, face painting, Captain Jim magic, petting zoo, bounce house, tractor show, chainsaw artist and more.
Visit kernersvillespringfolly.com.
Festival
Mayberry Days will continue through Sept. 26 in Mount Airy.
The festival will feature guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music, movie screenings, a golf tournament, a book talk by Karen Knotts (daughter of Don Knotts, who played Barney), trivia sessions, auction, whistling and checkers championship, dance and instrument lessons, and apple peeling, pork chop eating and pie eating contests.
For a schedule of events or to buy tickets, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.
Dance show
UNCSA Fall Dance performances will be at Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St.Winston-Salem.
The event is a showcase for the contemporary dancers, featuring the premieres of new works by up-and-coming choreographers Yoshito Sakuraba, UNCSA alumni Ashley Lindsey (Arts Diploma ‘07) and Andrew Harper (B.F.A. ‘13).
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Tickets are $20 or $15 for students at tinyurl.com/vdkhrrw4.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.