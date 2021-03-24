Arts briefs

Film screening

“Drought” takes place in 1993 in the South in the midst of the worst drought in history. It tells the story of Carl, who is on the autism spectrum and who is fascinated by weather and is predicting a storm to hit west of his small town. In hopes of creating a better life for Carl, his sister Sam decides that they will chase the storm by stealing their mother’s ice cream truck. Unexpectedly, they are joined by their best friend Lewis and estranged older sister, Lillian, and they learn about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.