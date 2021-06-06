Arts briefs

New play

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, at Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 2-7:30 p.m. June 12.

Solomon Caldwell, a 2020 graduate of UNC School of the Arts School of Music, is the music director.

A multimedia, workshop production is a three-character one-act play set in Winston-Salem after a Black Lives Matter rally and a Sons of the Confederacy protest of the removal of a Confederate monument. Two men, one Black and one white, are reluctantly drawn into conversation by an Old Hippie as they all wait for their rides to take them home.

A talkback with the cast, crew and audience will be after each performance.

COVID-19 protocols, as laid out by the N.C. Governor’s Office and the CDC, will be followed: masks, distancing and hand washing.

Tickets are free with registration at www.intothearts.org. Donations will be accepted.

Call 336-655-7047 or visit www.artzenstuff.com.