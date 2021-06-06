Arts briefs

Solo exhibit
Woodie Anderson’s “Tooth and Nail: Fragments,” a solo show, will be on display through June 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Working with original drawings and text, found images, historical snippets and the fever-dreams of an exhausted soul, Anderson continues her “Tooth and Nail” series exploring the tenacity of the human spirit. This exhibit features screen prints on paper and reclaimed fabrics, watercolor s and mixed media.
A pop-up gift shop featuring Anderson’s hand-printed tea towels, note cards, HankiePankie Art Hankies and patches will be open. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
June gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Gullah exhibit
A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.
The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”
Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.
Visit deltaartscenter.org.
New play
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, at Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 2-7:30 p.m. June 12.
Solomon Caldwell, a 2020 graduate of UNC School of the Arts School of Music, is the music director.
A multimedia, workshop production is a three-character one-act play set in Winston-Salem after a Black Lives Matter rally and a Sons of the Confederacy protest of the removal of a Confederate monument. Two men, one Black and one white, are reluctantly drawn into conversation by an Old Hippie as they all wait for their rides to take them home.
A talkback with the cast, crew and audience will be after each performance.
COVID-19 protocols, as laid out by the N.C. Governor’s Office and the CDC, will be followed: masks, distancing and hand washing.
Tickets are free with registration at www.intothearts.org. Donations will be accepted.
Call 336-655-7047 or visit www.artzenstuff.com.
Online gallery
Artfolios, founded by Carrie Leigh Dickey and Kimberly Varnadoe, has announced the launch of their online fine art gallery.
The gallery includes 23 artists from the Winston-Salem community. Twenty-one of the artists are “Founding Artist” and are pillars of the art community. Two of the artists are “Emerging Artist” and new to the art network.
Kimberly Varnadoe, curator, shared: “I am humbled and excited to be trusted to represent these artists and share their work with our patrons.”
Ann Bonner is a graduate of Salem College where she majored in Studio Art. She earned her MDiv from Wake Forest University School of Divinity with a focus on art/theology. Her Art/Theology seminars answer the need for the inclusion of the arts as a part of theological education.
Founding artists:
Barbara Lister-Sink: Pianist, teacher, abstract pastel drawings of the landscapes, seascapes and irises of North Carolina.
Barbara Rizza Mellin: Artist, writer and art historian who uses non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials.
Carl Galie: Award-winning landscape photographer and conservationist.
Carrie Leigh Dickey: Oil and acrylics painter using her fingers, old credit cards and aluminum foil.
Cindy Taplin: Large-scale acrylic artist. Also tiny landscape painter for Art-o-Mat machines.
Dean Roland Johnson: Painter fascinated with flowers because they come in innumerable shapes, sizes and colors.
Diana Greene: Multimedia artist, photographer, filmmaker.
John Mark Lucas: Plant life painter, which he sees as a lifeforce.
Kevin G. Owen: Architect, musician and painter often a bit sci-fi and whimsical.
Kevin Wade Calhoun: Marine veteran and painter, which has become a companion, therapist and creative outlet.
Kimberly Varnadoe: Experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques.
Melrose Tapscott Buchanan: Artist, educator. Her art is about the art of seeing, believing and meditating.
Pat Spainhour: Contemporary artist and educator of art and art history.
Paul Travis Phillips: Conceptually based artist and educator who works with philosophy and the limits of language — written and spoken.
Scott Sanders: Painter who uses style to seek the essence of minimalism.
Sharon Hardin: Watercolor painter for the past three decades.
Terri Dowell-Dennis: Printmaker and textile artist. Also Associate Curator of Education at Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG.
Terry Schupbach-Gordon: Printmaker and book artist working with images and language seen through the lens of disability. Her prints are a combination of intaglio, woodcut, collage and letterpress.
Trena McNabb: Storytelling who uses layers of overlapping images to create a narrative.
Will Willner: “Retired” photographer who continues to photograph and look at photographs every day.
Emerging artists:
Andrew Stenhouse: Abstract, acrylic and watercolor artist.
Hannah Gaskins: Painter and teacher at an art-based school for young children.
Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
— Staff Reports
