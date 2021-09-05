Arts briefs

Music festival
The ninth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville. Talitha Vickers, a news anchor for WXII-12, will open the festival with the Pledge of Allegiance. She will have copies of her new children’s book, “Why My Hero Had to Go,” for sale at the Artists’ Merchandise tent throughout the morning. Because this year’s festival falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, all active-duty U.S. military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs will be admitted free with a current ID. The musical lineup includes Scythian, 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, His & Hers and BackPorch Bluegrass. A choral group from Wilkes County, Seniors on Stage, will perform the National Anthem during the festival opening. Tickets are $15 in advance at cbcbluegrass.com or $20 at the gate. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with a paying adult or active-duty military/first responder. Parking is free. Limited handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Food and drinks are for sale. No alcohol, no coolers and no pets. Bring chairs. The festival will be held rain or shine. Visit cbcbluegrass.com.
Symphony shows
Winston-Salem Symphony has postponed its September 2021 performances of “The Chevalier” and the Ignite Family Series “Green Eggs & Ham” concert because of the rapidly rising number of new COVID-19 and delta variant cases. The symphony will announce rescheduled 2022 dates for “The Chevalier” and “Green Eggs & Ham” in the coming weeks. Ticket holders to “The Chevalier” and “Green Eggs & Ham” will receive an email with information about having their tickets transferred to the rescheduled performance or exchanging the value of their tickets for another concert this season. Ticket holders can also return their tickets as a donation and will receive a tax letter for the value of the tickets. All ticket donations, exchanges, and refunds must be made by Oct. 29. For questions about ticketing options or other questions, call 336-464-0145 or email boxoffice@wssymphony.org. The symphony’s 2021-22 season will begin on Oct. 2 and 3 with “The Lark Ascending,” the first concert of its Classics Series. The conductor for the opening concert cycle will be announced soon. Visit wssymphony.org.
Musical play
Theatre Alliance of Winston-Salem will present “Evita” at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Evita is based on the historical story of María Eva Duarte de Perón, a poor Argentinian girl who grows up to be the wife of the president of Argentina Performances will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 8-11 and 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors 62 and older and students at 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws/box_office. Masks are required. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event date are required. Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Fashion exhibit
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” through Nov. 6 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem. The juried exhibition will celebrate the design process related to design apparel and fashion accessories. An opening reception and awards ceremony will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. The exhibit is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D artworks. Eight local artists will be featured, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.
Musical play
The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world. Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet. Visit barndinner.com
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with: 7 p.m. Sept. 10: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock, Americana), food by Marty’s BBQ at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11: Nathan Ward at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com. 5 p.m. Sept. 12: The Martha Basset Show at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021. 7 p.m. Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com. — Staff Reports
