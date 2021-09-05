Arts briefs

Music festival

The ninth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville. Talitha Vickers, a news anchor for WXII-12, will open the festival with the Pledge of Allegiance. She will have copies of her new children’s book, “Why My Hero Had to Go,” for sale at the Artists’ Merchandise tent throughout the morning. Because this year’s festival falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, all active-duty U.S. military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs will be admitted free with a current ID. The musical lineup includes Scythian, 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, His & Hers and BackPorch Bluegrass. A choral group from Wilkes County, Seniors on Stage, will perform the National Anthem during the festival opening. Tickets are $15 in advance at cbcbluegrass.com or $20 at the gate. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with a paying adult or active-duty military/first responder. Parking is free. Limited handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Food and drinks are for sale. No alcohol, no coolers and no pets. Bring chairs. The festival will be held rain or shine. Visit cbcbluegrass.com.