Arts briefs

Fall exhibits

Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will host a series of exhibits this fall, including:

Through Jan. 22: “Remembering Jim Moon.” Community Gallery. Exhibition celebrating the life and work of iconic N.C. artist Jim Moon. With work mainly in oil painting and serigraph, Moon was educated in the U.S., Italy and Mexico. His paintings explore centuries old human hopes and follies.

Through Nov. 28: “Southern Idiom — Leslie Smith: Upright and Asymmetrical.” Southern Idiom Gallery. 24th installment in SECCA’s exhibition series elevating Winston-Salem artists. The artist makes drawings, prints, and books based on her interest in mind, body, and the way we think about the self.

Through Jan. 31: “Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing.” Potter Gallery. Narrative cultural portrait with photographs that dialogue with an original poem. Shaw engages in cultural excavation. With focused intention to challenge social hierarchies regarding gender and race constructions, she gathers everyday gendered objects, organic and inorganic matter, and historical momento mori and vanitas tropes and uses them in sculpture and photography.