Arts briefs

Fall exhibits
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will host a series of exhibits this fall, including:
Through Jan. 22: “Remembering Jim Moon.” Community Gallery. Exhibition celebrating the life and work of iconic N.C. artist Jim Moon. With work mainly in oil painting and serigraph, Moon was educated in the U.S., Italy and Mexico. His paintings explore centuries old human hopes and follies.
Through Nov. 28: “Southern Idiom — Leslie Smith: Upright and Asymmetrical.” Southern Idiom Gallery. 24th installment in SECCA’s exhibition series elevating Winston-Salem artists. The artist makes drawings, prints, and books based on her interest in mind, body, and the way we think about the self.
Through Jan. 31: “Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing.” Potter Gallery. Narrative cultural portrait with photographs that dialogue with an original poem. Shaw engages in cultural excavation. With focused intention to challenge social hierarchies regarding gender and race constructions, she gathers everyday gendered objects, organic and inorganic matter, and historical momento mori and vanitas tropes and uses them in sculpture and photography.
Through December 2022: “Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer.” Evolving sculpture project unfolds in various SECCA spaces over the course of 17 months. The “Benediction Project” connects community with people of faith and places of worship through art. The project began in December 2019 in Virginia’s New River Valley (the artist’s home territory) where during 2020, the sculpture traveled to 10 places of worship. Participation in the project is free to any place of worship that wants to express through public art their desire to be a blessing to the surrounding community. The artist installs the sculpture for 40 days on the grounds of the place of worship where it can be seen by the public facing out towards the community.
Gallery hours are Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit secca.org.
Virtual film
RiverRun International Film Festival will offer “Theirs is the Kingdom” in its Virtual Theater through Nov. 29 as part of RiverRun Rewind — return engagements of festival favorites.
The documentary, from Chris Zaluski, assistant teaching professor in the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program, follows the creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, examining the intersection of poverty and portraiture. From first sketch to final unveiling, the viewer witnesses the difficulties of this ancient artistic technique.
Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com.
Visit riverrunfilm.com.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” from through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.
Lights show
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, opened Nov. 12 and will run through Jan. 1.
The show’s operating hours will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.
The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open, and S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition.
Tanglewood Farms is taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides.
Ticket prices for the Festival of Lights are $20 cash, $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks; $45 cash, $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses; and $115 cash, $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses. Discount nights are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation suggested that people visit Monday through Thursday evenings early in the season because Friday through Sunday evenings and the days just before Christmas tend to be busy.
Visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.