Arts briefs

Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will host its final concert this week.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem. The newly-established quartet will collaborate with UNCSA faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev. The program includes: “Blueprint,” composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2. The event will feature Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Eli and Kaynor, cello.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Culture event
Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: Youth conversation, including a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide.
Visit intothearts.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27: Jessy J. at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 28: Eric and the Chill Tones at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.
7-9 p.m. Aug. 28: Radio Revolver (classic rock) at Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St. in Reidsville. Beer Garden open. Kids’ activities. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 28: Envision at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. Aug. 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Sept. 3: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetables) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
— Staff Reports