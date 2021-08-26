Arts briefs

Outdoor concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:

7 p.m. Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27: Jessy J. at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.

6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 28: Eric and the Chill Tones at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

7-9 p.m. Aug. 28: Radio Revolver (classic rock) at Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St. in Reidsville. Beer Garden open. Kids’ activities. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.

7-10 p.m. Aug. 28: Envision at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.