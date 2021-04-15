Arts briefs

Live MerleFest set
MerleFest is set to officially reconvene Sept. 16-19 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro after canceling last year’s festival because of the pandemic.
On June 10, festival organizers will live stream a 2021 MerleFest Artist Announcement Celebration to give festivalgoers and music fans a full artist lineup. The event will start at 7 p.m. It will also cover health and safety protocols for the festival and feature a nostalgic look back at MerleFest’s past. Festival tickets will go on sale that same day.
MerleFest, which is presented by Window World, will accept entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, now in its 29th year, from April 15 to June 15. CASC is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent.
The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel and country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2021. There is a $30 fee per entry.
All lyrics must be written in English, and no instrumental entries will be accepted. Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition on Sept. 17, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $1,000 cash and a performance slot at MerleFest.
Net proceeds from the contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. To enter, visit merlefest.org/CASC.
MerleFest is accepting applications April 15-May 31 from vendors for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent. To download an application and review the rules and guidelines, go to merlefest.org/vendors.
Casting call
Artzenstuff Creative will hold open auditions for a new one-act play from 1 to 4 p.m. April 17 at Fearless Winston-Salem, 1002 Brookstown Ave., Winston-Salem.
“Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” by Lynn Felder, calls for one woman older than 50 (a plus if you can play guitar but not crucial), and two men, 20 to 40 years old (one Black, one white). Come prepared to read from the play with direction from Sharon Andrews, director.
If you’d like excerpts in advance, email lynn@artzenstuff.com. Bring resume and headshots if you have them, but they are not a requirement.
Performances will be tentatively June 10-13 at SECCA indoors with COVID-19 protocols in place. All cast and crew should either be already vaccinated or express intention to be vaccinated.
Visit artzenstuff.com.
Interactive events
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art invites the community to explore Liminal Projects, a month of interactive, interdisciplinary and experience-based programming in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The schedule is:
April 14-18: Interstitial Dance with Taryn Griggs and Chris Yon
5:30 p.m. April 20: Sawtooth presents Suminagashi Marbling Wellness Workshop
1 p.m. April 21: Sawtooth presents Suminagashi & Drawing Wellness Workshop
6 p.m. April 22: 2B Yoga presents Hip Hop Yoga with Ashley Robinson
10 a.m. April 24: Lotus Yoga presents Awake & Revive with Chloë Craver
10 a.m. April 24: INTI House Bolivian Coffee Popup
2 p.m. April 24: Sawtooth presents Suminagashi & Origami Wellness Workshop
April 28-May 2: thefacesblur presents an immersive 3-D Art Experience
6 p.m. April 29: House Music & Cocktail Party with thefacesblur
6 p.m. April 30: Hanes Circle Dinner with artist Jenny Fine
May 1: Garden Club with Forsyth Seafood & Ginger Fox Beverage
Visit secca.org.
Film series
Aperture Cinema will host Luminaries, a new filmmaker series.
The first honoree is Winston-Salem native Ramin Bahrani.
Bahrani’s 2014 documentary, “Life Itself,” is available for online screening.
Ticket and film information at aperturecinema.com/luminaries.
Other movies will include:
April 23: “Chop Shop” (2007). Outdoor or drive-in screening, then virtual starting April 24.
April 24: “Man Push Cart” (2005). Virtual cinema.
May 7: “Socrates” (2018). Virtual cinema.
3 p.m. June 6: Lit/Flix with Bookmarks featuring The White Tiger (2021)
July 23: “99 Homes” (2015). Outdoor or drive-in screening
TBA August: Ramin Bahrani shorts. Virtual or in-theater.
Sept. 10: “Goodbye Solo” (2009). Outdoor or drive-in screening.
Others will be announced later.
Visit aperturecinema.com.
Jazz concert
In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Music of American History to present a virtual concert by FRYNZ from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 15.
FRYNZ was developed in the 1980s by Keith Byrd and Charles Burns. The current band was assembled for the International John Coltrane Jazz Festival as the All-Star Band. With the addition of Eric Jones on bass and Calvin Napper on drums, all the members have traveled and performed with Barbara Weathers, Bill Withers, Anthony Hamilton, Frankie Beverly, Maze and others.
Tickets are $10 at highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frynz-live.
For more information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or go to highpointarts.org.
Solo exhibits
Artworks Gallery will feature two new exhibits: Chris Flory “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions” through May 2 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
Flory, who lives in Winston-Salem, earned an MFA from UNCG and has lived in Winston-Salem since 1993. Her work is graphite on paper, drawn in 2020. Most are about the anxiety and frustration that Flory has experienced during the pandemic.
Smoot’s works focus on long-standing architecture of utility. Farmhouses, sheds and barns are depicted, showing evidence of their usefulness and the disrepair of time. These rural scenes and buildings, observed locally, were rendered to celebrate the details of age, tarnish, patina and rust on these witnesses of the past.
Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Author event
Greensboro Bound will holds a virtual version of its annual Dinner With Friends at 6:30 p.m. April 15.
The event will feature 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre). Each discussion will include discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival “21 Conversations.” Genres include cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, nonfiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story and young adult/crossover.
Cost is $25 for an author section at tinyurl.com/jr3n324j.
Downtown Greensboro restaurants Jerusalem Market and Machete will have meals for sale. Cost is $20 for a shawarma or chicken kabob meal from Jerusalem Market or $50 for Charcuterie or Vegetarian from Machete at tinyurl.com/jr3n324j.
Visit greensborobound.com.
Glassblowing
Starworks Glassfest will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 16 at 100 Russell Drive in Star.
A sale will feature glass products from guest artists, including glasses, cups, bowls, glass fruit, vases, flowers, sculptures, garden items and a new line of woodland animals, pineapples and lighting. Glassblowers will offer demonstrations on Saturdays. If you don’t want to go in person, demonstrations are also on Starworks’ Facebook page.
Admission is free.
In-person gallery visits require reservations.
Call 910-428-9001 or visit facebook.com/starworksnc or starworksnc.org.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Vickers works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is by midnight June 6. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2D and 3D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2D, $150 for People’s Choice 3D, and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
