Arts briefs

7-10 p.m. July 31: “B” String Allstars at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.

Auditions

Spring Theatre is looking for three adults and two children for a world-premiere play, “Gil and the Wild Man,” by Joe Heaney.

Actors will be playing multiple roles and should have strong ability in high-character and dramatic realism styles. Actor should prepare a monologue in one style or the other. Stipends will be provided for actors.

Auditions will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. July 28 at Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Rehearsals will be Aug. 9-10 and Sept. 20-Oct. 15 at Juxtaposition Studios. Performances will be Oct. 15-17 at Mountcastle Theatre.

Register for an audition at SpringTheatre.org.

Volunteers needed

Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.