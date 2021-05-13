Arts briefs

Live concert
Martha Bassett’s Duo Brasil will perform at 7 p.m. May 13 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W Ninth St, Winston-Salem.
Accompanied by guitarist Russell Kelly, Bassett will be exploring bossa nova music, a style of samba popularized in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.
Tickets are $15 at theramkat.com.
Visit marthabassett.com or theramkat.com.
Story slam
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem, a participatory storytelling event, will be at 7 p.m. May 20 on Zoom.
The featured story teller is Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, hip-hop artist, spoken word poet and public speaker.
The theme is “The Mamas and the Papas,” in which storytellers can share their best tales of family joy, hilarity, love, loss or other stories.
Visit facebook.com/MUSEws or musews.org.
Art exhibit
A two-artist exhibit is open through May 30 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
“Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self.
“Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Classical concert
The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts concludes its 2020-21 season with “Beethoven to Copland!” a free season finale livestream concert featuring Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Appalachian Spring” at 7:30 p.m. May 15.
Associate Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin leads the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra. The concert also features the UNCSA Chamber Winds performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 transcribed for harmonie (woodwind) ensemble by Beethoven’s protégé, Georg Schmitt. Faculty-artist Mark A. Norman, the newly appointed music director and conductor of Piedmont Wind Symphony, conducts the Chamber Winds.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/hc5rb6d5 or at 336-721-1945.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.
Art exhibit
Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
“Out of the Blue” is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Art exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
— Staff Reports