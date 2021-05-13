Arts briefs

“Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free.

Classical concert

The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts concludes its 2020-21 season with “Beethoven to Copland!” a free season finale livestream concert featuring Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Appalachian Spring” at 7:30 p.m. May 15.

Associate Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin leads the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra. The concert also features the UNCSA Chamber Winds performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 transcribed for harmonie (woodwind) ensemble by Beethoven’s protégé, Georg Schmitt. Faculty-artist Mark A. Norman, the newly appointed music director and conductor of Piedmont Wind Symphony, conducts the Chamber Winds.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/hc5rb6d5 or at 336-721-1945.

Art exhibit