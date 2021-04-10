Arts briefs

Artworks Gallery will feature two new exhibits: Chris Flory “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions” through May 2 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

Flory, who lives in Winston-Salem, earned an MFA from UNCG and has lived in Winston-Salem since 1993. Her work is graphite on paper, drawn in 2020. Most are about the anxiety and frustration that Flory has experienced during the pandemic.

Smoot’s works focus on long-standing architecture of utility. Farmhouses, sheds and barns are depicted, showing evidence of their usefulness and the disrepair of time. These rural scenes and buildings, observed locally, were rendered to celebrate the details of age, tarnish, patina and rust on these witnesses of the past.

Admission is free.

Author event

Greensboro Bound will holds a virtual version of its annual Dinner With Friends at 6:30 p.m. April 15.