Arts briefs

“The World on a Hill” centers on an affluent white woman who takes her son, Lionel, for a picnic up a hill near their summer vacation home. After Lionel rushes off down the hill in search of sweets, he comes across Winston, a Black teenager, and Norma must face the reality of her prejudice.

“How We Got Here: An Oral History Play” is based on transcripts from the Southern Oral History Database. Using four actors playing 10 diverse characters, this show features stories of regular people who want ordinary things — lunch at the Greensboro Woolworth’s, to be pregnant and professional, to sit downstairs at a movie theater — but who find they must fight for respect and equal treatment.

Tickets are $5 at tinyurl.com/jxf74nz3 or by phone at 336-334-4392 and will be available for online streaming April 8-10.

Nature art

A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.