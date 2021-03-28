Arts briefs

Film screening
RiverRun International Film Festival will present “Drought,” a N.C.-based film originally selected to screen during the 2020 festival.
The film will be shown in honor of National Autism Awareness Day, which is April 2.
“Drought” takes place in 1993 in the South in the midst of the worst drought in history. It tells the story of Carl, who is on the autism spectrum and who is fascinated by weather and is predicting a storm to hit west of his small town. In hopes of creating a better life for Carl, his sister Sam decides that they will chase the storm by stealing their mother’s ice cream truck. Unexpectedly, they are joined by their best friend Lewis and estranged older sister, Lillian, and they learn about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.
Directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, Drought was filmed in its entirety in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The film will be shown on March 26. Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com. The film will be available for 72 hours.
The screening will also offer a sneak peek at Elevent, the virtual screening system that will be part of RiverRun’s 2021 festival experience.
Visit riverrunfilm.com.
Girls event
LEAD Girls of North Carolina will host their fifth anniversary Soiree online on March 28.
The event will feature:
5:30 p.m.: Celebratory video will be shown.
6:30 p.m. Silent auction winners will be announced.
7:30 p.m. Kimpton Cardinal Hotel will honor LEAD Girls with pink and teal lighting which represents the organization.
Visit leadgirls.org.
Acting competition
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is holding its second annual 60-Second Monologue Competition.
The competition is open to the community and is free to enter.
Video submissions are due by the end of the day on March 31 and should be sent to kristina@ltofws.org.
The Top 10 winners will be announced on the LTWS Facebook page at noon April 7.
Here are the details:
This competition is for anyone aged 16+.
The monologue can be up to 60 seconds long (monologues that run longer will have points deducted)
Monologues should be rated G or PG13.
The winner will receive a certificate and the all-important bragging rights.
The judges for the competition, all of whom have served as directors for countless productions around the Triad and beyond, are Sharon Andrews, Chad Edwards, Mark Pirolo, Philip Powell, and Caitlin Stafford.
Visit www.LTofWS.org or email kristina@ltofws.org.
Solo shows
Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows through March 28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.”
Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Go to artworks-gallery.org.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2-D, $150 for People’s Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
— Staff Reports