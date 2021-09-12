Arts briefs

Last concert
The last Summer Parks Concert Series of 2021 will feature The Martha Bassett Show at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.
Known for her rich alto voice and musical breadth, Martha Bassett is one of North Carolina’s most acclaimed performing artists with 11 albums to date and countless performance credits.
She will be joined by Grammy-winning artist, Chance McCoy, who is best known as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, as well as Beth McKee and Presley Barker.
The Summer Parks Concert Series is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4 p.m. The concert and parking are free.
Visit intothearts.org.
Speaker event
Malcolm Gladwell, journalist and author of “Blink” and “Outliers,” will speak at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, as part of Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum.
Tickets are $45-$110 at facetoface.wfu.edu/tickets.
Visit facetoface.wfu.edu.
Central Carolina Fair
Central Carolina Fair will return to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, from Sept. 10-19.
The fair will feature more than 25 rides
Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18, admission is $15 and includes an unlimited ride wristband that’s good until 5 p.m. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, admission will be $1 for Dollar Days. Rides, select food items and parking will also be $1.
Visit centralcarolinafair.com.
R&B, symphony
Legendary R&B group Boys II Men will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 with Greensboro Symphony at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
In its 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.
Tickets are $45-$95 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.
UNCSA concert
UNCSA Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.
The group will play Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, led by acclaimed guest conductor and alumnus Robert Franz. This is the first of three programs this season featuring the full orchestra performing for live audiences after a yearlong absence because of COVID-19.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students at uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
With health and safety as a top priority and in compliance with the citywide indoor mask mandate, audience members (and musicians as practical) are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Visit uncsa.edu.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
5 p.m. Sept. 12: The Martha Basset Show at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
New position
Owens Daniels has joined Reynolda House Museum of American Art as a fellow to focus on community and art engagement.
The fellowship has been funded by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts Creative Catalyst program and Debbie and Mike Rubin, with additional support by Lynn and Barry Eisenberg.
During the six-month fellowship, Daniels will focus on connecting the community with Reynolda’s educational resources for children, families and adults. He will work with the Museum’s teaching and learning department staff to define new audiences, develop partnerships and expand the Museum’s volunteer base.
Daniels is a photographer and visual artist based in Winston-Salem.
Visit reynolda.org.