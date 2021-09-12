Arts briefs

Central Carolina Fair will return to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, from Sept. 10-19.

The fair will feature more than 25 rides

Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18, admission is $15 and includes an unlimited ride wristband that’s good until 5 p.m. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, admission will be $1 for Dollar Days. Rides, select food items and parking will also be $1.

R&B, symphony

Legendary R&B group Boys II Men will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 with Greensboro Symphony at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

In its 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.