Arts briefs

Holiday events
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
7 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 3: 18th annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal at The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/z5uckcsa.
7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5: “Christmas at the Inn” at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18: Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley at 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of all 22 rooms in the house, filled with seasonal displays. Advance ticket purchases recommended. kornersfolly.org.
8-11 a.m. Dec. 4: All You Can Eat Pancakes with Santa at Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. Highway 52, Winston-Salem. $10. tinyurl.com/5b76d657.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5: 2021 Photos with Santa at Petsense, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. $15 for two prints and digital image. Guests can take pictures with cellphones. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4: Christmas Tour Through Time at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. See how the early Moravians celebrated Christmas. Admission is free, but registration is required at 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.
2-4 p.m. Dec. 4: Mocksville’s Hometown Christmas Parade at 100 N. Main St., Mocksville. festivalnet.com.
5 p.m. Dec. 4: 31st annual Winston-Salem Holiday Parade starting at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, then down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and ending at Corpening Plaza. More than 90 entries with marching bands, dignitaries, local organizations and more. wsparade.org.
Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12: Holiday Markets at Foothills Brewing and Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Over 50 vendors selling handmade items. tinyurl.com/8d85b5ak.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 5: Kernersville Christmas Parade at 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 5: “The Nutcracker”: Performed by the New York Ballet for Young Audiences at Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. 336-786-7998, surryarts.org.
2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17: Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. reynolda.org.
5-7 p.m. Dec. 7: Craft Night with Santa at Chick-fil-A, 1925 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/2sh9372w.
5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 9: “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception at Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. intothearts.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. greensborocoliseum.com.
3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17: Caroling Fridays at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with admission. reynolda.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass, will perform Christmas music. $25. musiccarolina.org.
Noon, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18: “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. 336-721-1945, uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11: Riders In The Sky: Christmas The Cowboy Way at Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Preferred $65, orchestra $55, balcony $35. 336-786-7998, surryarts.org.
10:30 a.m. Dec. 12: “Christmas Changes Everything” at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Christmas program. tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc.
As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston- Salem. This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.