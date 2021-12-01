Arts briefs

10:30 a.m. Dec. 12: “Christmas Changes Everything” at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Christmas program. tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc.

As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.







Art event

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston- Salem. This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.

A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.