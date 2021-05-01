Arts briefs

Lecture series
Yo-Yo Ma, cellist, cultural ambassador and U.N. Messenger of Peace will join Wake Forest’s Face to Face Speaker Forum for a virtual preview event at 7:30 p.m. May 4.
He will talk to President Nathan Hatch about why people turn to the arts in periods of uncertainty. A special performance is planned for after the discussion.
Tickets are $10 at go.wfu.edu/yoyoma. The event is free for season subscribers and students, faculty and staff at Wake Forest, as well as students and faculty in the Winston-Salem area.
For information and a schedule for other events, go to facetoface.wfu.edu.
Arts event
The Downtown Arts District Association is inviting folks to follow the white rabbit “Through the Looking Glass” as it presents its fifth annual “Alice in Wonderland”-themed hop from 7 to 10 p.m. May 7 in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District.
“We’re all a little mad here,” so put on your craziest hat (and mask) and join in the camaraderie!” DADA stated.
People can get their photos taken at DADA headquarters at North Trade Street Arts at 604-A N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, and vie for a prize in a hat contest. The winner will be featured on DADA social media and will win a print from the selected artist for the May Hop.
A Mad Tea Party will feature characters, baked items and Earl Grey tea at the DADA office.
Featured in the DADA Members Gallery is the title show “Through the Looking Glass,” a series of Alice in Wonderland themed works by artist Allison Hutchins. Also included in the show will be “Mad Hats & Fascinators” and jewelry.
Visit dadaws.net.
New exhibit
Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” from April 29 to June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
“Out of the Blue” is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Art Walk
The third Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood.
Guests can shop and view the works of more than 60 local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, painting, prints, photography, pottery and wearables. Live music will be provided by eight bands, and food vendors will be on site.
The event will be on Irving Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Rosewood Avenue, Academy Street and Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. A detailed printable event map is available on Ardmore Art Walk Facebook page at facebook.com/ardmoreartwalk.
Visit Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram. Guests must wear face masks and respect CDC social distance guidelines.
UNCSA drops ballet
University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem has announced the removal of ballet “La Bayadère” from its upcoming Spring Dance concert (April 30 to May 8), after Hindus protested saying it “seriously trivializes Eastern religious and other traditions.”
Jared Redick, UNCSA School of Dance Interim Dean, wrote “UNCSA recognizes that the traditional interpretation of the full-length classical ballet, ‘La Bayadere,’ is culturally insensitive and chose not to include the complete ballet in its repertoire for that reason.
“We realize that performing any portion of this ballet is racially insensitive and have decided to remove it from our Spring Dance performance … a new departmental committee is being developed to vet future productions and ensure that diverse stakeholders are respected in all of our performances … We are continually deepening awareness around the history of works such as these with our students and audiences, and we are committed to creating a culturally responsive curriculum …”
For more about UNCSA School of Dance, visit uncsa.edu/dance.
Musical theater
Theatre Alliance will present outdoor performances of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” at the theater’s new venue: 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The musical is about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune — are featured.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 6-8.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Concessions will be for sale. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Art exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
