Arts briefs

Lecture series

Yo-Yo Ma, cellist, cultural ambassador and U.N. Messenger of Peace will join Wake Forest’s Face to Face Speaker Forum for a virtual preview event at 7:30 p.m. May 4.

He will talk to President Nathan Hatch about why people turn to the arts in periods of uncertainty. A special performance is planned for after the discussion.

Tickets are $10 at go.wfu.edu/yoyoma. The event is free for season subscribers and students, faculty and staff at Wake Forest, as well as students and faculty in the Winston-Salem area.

For information and a schedule for other events, go to facetoface.wfu.edu.

Arts event

The Downtown Arts District Association is inviting folks to follow the white rabbit “Through the Looking Glass” as it presents its fifth annual “Alice in Wonderland”-themed hop from 7 to 10 p.m. May 7 in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District.

“We’re all a little mad here,” so put on your craziest hat (and mask) and join in the camaraderie!” DADA stated.