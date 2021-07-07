Arts briefs

7-10 p.m. July 10: West End Mambo at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 11: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.

Double exhibit

The exhibits “Memories Downtown” by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

Kopf’s work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.

They are mostly on Trade and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.

An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.

Admission is free.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.