Arts briefs

Concert series
The city of Winston-Salem will present Downtown Jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. as part of the Summer Music Series.
Performances will be:
July 9: Terence Young
July 23: John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers
July 30: Brian Simpson
Aug. 13: Willie Bradley
Aug. 27: Jessy J
Summer on Liberty, which is also part of the Summer Music Series, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets.
The schedule will be:
July 10: West End Mambo
July 17: Smitty & the JumpStarters
July 24: OSP Band
July 31: “B” String Allstars
Aug. 7: Phase Band
Aug. 14: Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade
Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society
Aug. 28: Envision
Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary
Visit downtownws.com/music.
Live music
Toubab Krewe will perform at 8 p.m. July 16 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
Special guest will be Banjo Earth.
Toubab Krewe is an instrumental band that fuses the music of Mali and other West African influences with American musical styles.
Banjo Earth, created by multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Andy Eversole, is a project to travel to different countries in search of the folk music of past, present and future, creating cross-cultural music collaborations.
Tickets are $15-$25 at the ramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. July 10: Admiral Radio at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
6:30 p.m. July 10: Barefoot Modern and The Tyler Millard Band at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
6 p.m. July 11: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.
Double exhibit
The exhibits “Memories Downtown” by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
Kopf’s work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.
They are mostly on Trade and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.
An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.
Admission is free.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Craft event
The Firecracker Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.
The event, which is presented by City of Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks, will feature more than 50 crafters, food and more. Llive music will be by Dogwood Blossoms Dulcimer Group.
Call 336-659-4315 or visit cricketsnest.com.
EMF
The Eastern Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
The schedule is:
7 p.m. July 9, 10 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium
5 p.m. July 10: Euphonium Tuba Institute Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
3 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium
6:30 p.m. July 14, 20, 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
4 p.m. July 21 and 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium
2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
Visit easternmusicfestival.org.
