Arts briefs
Arts briefs

Artworks Gallery

Karen Moran Kopf, “Memories Downtown” and Seth Moskowitz, “NEWds, New Interpretations of the Female Form” will have a Gallery Hop from 7-9 p.m. on July 2 and a Meet the Artist reception from 2-4 p.m. on July 11 at Artworks Gallery, located at 564 N. Trade Street in Winston-Salem. For more information, visit www.artworks-gallery.org.

 PROVIDED

Concert series

The city of Winston-Salem will present Downtown Jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. as part of the Summer Music Series.

Performances will be:

July 9: Terence Young

July 23: John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers

July 30: Brian Simpson

Aug. 13: Willie Bradley

Aug. 27: Jessy J

Summer on Liberty, which is also part of the Summer Music Series, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets.

The schedule will be:

July 10: West End Mambo

July 17: Smitty & the JumpStarters

July 24: OSP Band

July 31: “B” String Allstars

Aug. 7: Phase Band

Aug. 14: Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade

Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society

Aug. 28: Envision

Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary

Visit downtownws.com/music.

Live music

Toubab Krewe will perform at 8 p.m. July 16 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

Special guest will be Banjo Earth.

Toubab Krewe is an instrumental band that fuses the music of Mali and other West African influences with American musical styles.

Banjo Earth, created by multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Andy Eversole, is a project to travel to different countries in search of the folk music of past, present and future, creating cross-cultural music collaborations.

Tickets are $15-$25 at the ramkat.com.

Visit theramkat.com.

Outdoor concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:

6:30-9:30 p.m. July 9: Terence Young at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 10: Admiral Radio at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.

6:30 p.m. July 10: Barefoot Modern and The Tyler Millard Band at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.

7-10 p.m. July 10: West End Mambo at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 11: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.

Double exhibit

The exhibits “Memories Downtown” by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

Kopf’s work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.

They are mostly on Trade and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.

An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.

Admission is free.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Visit artworks-gallery.org.

Craft event

The Firecracker Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.

The event, which is presented by City of Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks, will feature more than 50 crafters, food and more. Llive music will be by Dogwood Blossoms Dulcimer Group.

Call 336-659-4315 or visit cricketsnest.com.

EMF

The Eastern Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

The schedule is:

7 p.m. July 9, 10 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium

5 p.m. July 10: Euphonium Tuba Institute Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library

3 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium

6:30 p.m. July 14, 20, 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library

4 p.m. July 21 and 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library

1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium

2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library

Visit easternmusicfestival.org.

— Staff Reports

