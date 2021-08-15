Arts briefs

New exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury.

Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Theater events

ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the theater at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.

Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick.

Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com or at the door. The theater will also host Art House Movies @ ARTC at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month’s film will be “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes.