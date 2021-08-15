Arts briefs

New exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury.
Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Visit stokesarts.org.
Theater events
ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the theater at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick.
Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com or at the door. The theater will also host Art House Movies @ ARTC at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month’s film will be “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes.
The film series features movies that slipped through the cracks at the theater.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Culture event
Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host three community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum on Aug. 17, 19 and 28 at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
2 p.m. Aug. 17: Black Lives Matter with participants who attended segregated schools in Winston-Salem, along with a special artist talk with Owens Daniels.
7 p.m. Aug. 19: A conversation about Black businesses, churches and schools in Winston-Salem with panelists Cedric Russell, Dothula Barron, Mark Oliver, and Cheryl Harry.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: Youth conversation, including a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide.
Visit intothearts.org.
Memorial concert
St. John’s Lutheran Church will present a free concert, “Requiem” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The performance will be in memory of those lost during the pandemic.
The orchestra is drawn from Winston-Salem Symphony and includes soloists Regan Bisch, soprano; Cristy Lynn Brown, mezz soprano, Wagner Pastor, tenor; and Jason S. McKinney, bass.
Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be through Aug. 31.
The schedule will be:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 18: Jazz Classique: Beethoven and His Teachers” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Jazz Classique celebrates Beethoven’s 251st birthday in this tribute concert. Works by Beethoven, Haydn, Albrechtsberger and Salieri. The event will feature John Mochnick, piano; Roberto Orihuela, vibraphone; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums.
6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 20: An Evening of Dance, Music & Art at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The event will feature Christina Soriano, dancer-choreographer; Janice Lancaster, dancer-choreographer; Monet Beatty, dancer-choreographer; Matt Kendrick, bass; Tom Caufield, guitar; and Larry Weng, piano. Audience members will move to three locations at SECCA for performances. Chairs will be available throughout.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem. The newly-established quartet will collaborate with UNCSA faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev. The program includes: “Blueprint,” composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2. The event will feature Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Eli and Kaynor, cello.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6 p.m. Aug. 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. Aug. 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Aug. 20: Back Porch Orchestra (country rock), food by My Girls Catering (wings, tenders, sides, salad) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
Volunteers needed
Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
Musical play
The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25.
This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet.
Visit barndinner.com.
