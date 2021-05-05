Arts briefs

Arts event

The Downtown Arts District Association is inviting folks to follow the white rabbit “Through the Looking Glass” as it presents its fifth annual “Alice in Wonderland”-themed hop from 7 to 10 p.m. May 7 in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District.

“We’re all a little mad here,” so put on your craziest hat (and mask) and join in the camaraderie!” DADA stated.

People can get their photos taken at DADA headquarters at North Trade Street Arts at 604-A N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, and vie for a prize in a hat contest. The winner will be featured on DADA social media and will win a print from the selected artist for the May Hop.

A Mad Tea Party will feature characters, baked items and Earl Grey tea at the DADA office.

Featured in the DADA Members Gallery is the title show “Through the Looking Glass,” a series of Alice in Wonderland themed works by artist Allison Hutchins. Also included in the show will be “Mad Hats & Fascinators” and jewelry.

New album