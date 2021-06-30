Arts briefs

July 4th
Fourth of July events are scheduled for in and around Winston-Salem. They include:
8:30 a.m. July 4: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783, at Salem Square. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.
Noon July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 Patterson Ave., Winston Salem. hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, sides and desserts. To donate or volunteer, call 336.528.6110. facebook.com/BethesdaCTR.
4:30 p.m. July 4: Uncle Sam Jam Fireworks at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point. Food vendors, children’s activities, music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Parking passes are $10. highpointnc.gov.
6 p.m. July 4: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks.
Dark on July 4: Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. cityofws.org.
Concert series
The City of Winston-Salem will present Downtown Jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. as part of the Summer Music Series.
Performances will be:
July 9: Terence Young
July 23: John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers
July 30: Brian Simpson
Aug. 13: Willie Bradley
Aug. 27: Jessy J
Summer on Liberty, which is also part of the Summer Music Series, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets.
The schedule will be:
July 10: West End Mambo
July 17: Smitty & The JumpStarters
July 24: OSP Band
July 31: “B” String Allstars
Aug. 7: Phase Band
Aug. 14: Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade
Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society
Aug. 28: Envision
Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary.
Visit downtownws.com/music.
Live music
Molly Tuttle Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Special guest will be Gabe Lee.
Tuttle is a vocalist, songwriter, banjo player and guitarist, recording artist and teacher in the bluegrass tradition, noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer and crosspicking guitar skills. Band members are Wes Corbett (banjo), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin) and Hasee Ciaccio (bass). The group plays bluegrass, Americana and country folk music.
Lee is a singer/songwriter who plays honky-tonk country and folk.
Tickets are $40-$50 at the ramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com or mollytuttlemusic.com
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
5 p.m. July 4: N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
6:30-9:30 p.m. July 9: Terence Young at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. July 10: Admiral Radio at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
6:30 p.m. July 10: Barefoot Modern and The Tyler Millard Band at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
7-10 p.m. July 10: West End Mambo at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. July 11: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.
Dance show
Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance has planned an outdoor dance performance at 7 p.m. July 8 at Corpening Plaza, 231 W. First St., Winston-Salem.
The “unconventional” professional ballet company that features modern dance and ballet. The group says that people can “expect a much-needed evening of laughter, inspiration and community.”
Tickets are $35-$40 at tinyurl.com/23w7pr8v. Seating is limited.
Visit terpsicorps.org or call 828-761-1371.
EMF
The Easter Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
The schedule is:
7 p.m. July 2, 3, 9, 10 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium
5 p.m. July 10: Euphonium Tuba Institute Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
3 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium
6:30 p.m. July 14, 20, 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
4 p.m. July 21 and 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium
2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
Visit easternmusicfestival.org.
Double exhibit
The exhibits "Memories Downtown" by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds – New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Kopf's work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated. They are mostly on Trade Street and Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.
An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.
Admission is free.
Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
— Staff Reports