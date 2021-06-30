Arts briefs

July 4th

Fourth of July events are scheduled for in and around Winston-Salem. They include:

8:30 a.m. July 4: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783, at Salem Square. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.

Noon July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 Patterson Ave., Winston Salem. hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, sides and desserts. To donate or volunteer, call 336.528.6110. facebook.com/BethesdaCTR.

4:30 p.m. July 4: Uncle Sam Jam Fireworks at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point. Food vendors, children’s activities, music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Parking passes are $10. highpointnc.gov.

6 p.m. July 4: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks.