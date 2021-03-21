Arts briefs

New exhibit

A new exhibit has opened at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

“Synchronized Swimmers,” an immersive photographic and sculptural installation exploring the aquatic childhood memories of Jenny Fine, a visual artist and professor who lives and works in Alabama.

“My grandmother was in her mid-sixties when she learned to swim,” Fine said. “Her lessons began the day she had an in-ground pool installed in her back yard.”

The exhibit will be on display through May 30. Admission is free with a suggested $10 donation.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Film screening

RiverRun International Film Festival will present “Drought,” a N.C.-based film originally selected to screen during the 2020 festival.

The film will be shown in honor of National Autism Awareness Day, which is April 2.