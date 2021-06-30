Arts briefs

Gallery hop
The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.
North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest.
The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells.
Visit dadaws.net.
Concert series
Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the 23rd Downtown Summer Music Series from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets in a Summer on Liberty concert.
Dressed in 1920s gear, the band will do two 75-minute sets, offering jump swings, blues and all types of dance music.
“We’ll have violin, clarinet, bass guitar, drums, two backup vocals and myself,” Click said.
The group, which was created in 2011, primarily performs in the Triad.
The other concerts in the series will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4, and will feature West End Mambo, Smitty & The JumpStarters, OSP Band, “B” String Allstars, Phase Band, Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade, Vagabond Saints’ Society, Envision and The Ladies Auxiliary.
Brass band
SECCA Stars & Stripes featuring the N.C. Brass Band from 5 to 8 p.m. July 3 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The band will perform on the lakeside stage. Food trucks, vendors and a cash bar will be onsite.
Guests should bring chairs or blankets.
Visit secca.org.
Summer Parks Concert Series
The Summer Parks Concert Series will start at 5 p.m. July 4 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band will perform a free pops concert.
The sixth annual concert series is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Guests should bring chairs, blankets. Picnics are allowed.
Food trucks onsite will be Baconessence, Pacific Rim, Jazzy Dogs and Mike & Mike’s Italian Ices. Water, beer and wine will be for sale with proceeds support the arts council. No outside alcohol permitted.
Other concerts, which will be at Triad Park and Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, are:
July 25: Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust at Tanglewood Park
Aug. 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park
Aug. 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park
Sept. 12: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park
Visit intothearts.org.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports