Arts briefs

Free show
Rock/roots band Cracker will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at The Coal Pit Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 105, Winston-Salem.
The free concert will feature old favorites, as well as new music from the group’s latest recording, a double-album called “Berkeley to Bakersfield.”
Visit crackersoul.com.
Disco Party
A Silent Disco Party will be at 8 p.m. June 25 outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem, as part of the Summer Music Shindihg concert series.
Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different DJs spinning music onstage under a full light show.
Tickets are $10 at theramkat.com. Two cash bars will be on site.
Visit theramkat.com.
Fundraiser
Yadkin Arts Council will present Annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration at 5:30 p.m. June 26 on the cultural center’s plaza with seating available inside and outside the center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
This event is a fundraiser to support the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarships awarded annually to graduating high school seniors in Yadkin County.
The band Phatt City will perform beach music, R&B, soul, blues, Motown and Chicago music.
The appetizer box includes a mini cheese ball pretzel sticks with crackers, fresh fruit and dip and roasted red pepper humus with pita chips. Dinner includes cilantro lime chicken sliders with a tomato guacamole, Mexican street corn salad, cumin lime coleslaw and corn chips. Dessert is an assortment of cheesecake bites, lemon bar bites and brownie bites.
Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/4k5vhvjj and include the live music from Phatt City, appetizers, dinner and dessert.
Free wine and beer tastings until intermission with a cash bar opening at intermission. No tickets sold on the day of the event.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Zoo art
In honor of National Zoo & Aquarium Month, Randolph Arts Guild and Sara Smith Self Gallery presents “Wild Art: Artists of the N.C. Zoo.”
The video, at randolphartsguild.com/wild-art-artists-of-the-north-carolina-zoo, shows the sculptures and artwork at the zoo and how they were created.
And of course, the works can be seen at the zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro.
Visit randolphartsguild.com or nczoo.org.
Sculpture
SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will open a new exhibit, “Hanging Tree Guitars” by N.C.-based artist, guitar marker and one-time blues musician Freeman Vines.
The display will be on view through Sept. 12.
Vines creates guitars using found objects, including wood from a tree where a man was lynched. In addition to Vines’ sculptures, the exhibit will feature tintype photographs by Timothy Duffy.
Visit secca.org.
Gullah exhibit
A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.
The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”
Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.
Visit deltaartscenter.org.
