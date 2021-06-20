Arts briefs

The band Phatt City will perform beach music, R&B, soul, blues, Motown and Chicago music.

The appetizer box includes a mini cheese ball pretzel sticks with crackers, fresh fruit and dip and roasted red pepper humus with pita chips. Dinner includes cilantro lime chicken sliders with a tomato guacamole, Mexican street corn salad, cumin lime coleslaw and corn chips. Dessert is an assortment of cheesecake bites, lemon bar bites and brownie bites.

Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/4k5vhvjj and include the live music from Phatt City, appetizers, dinner and dessert.

Free wine and beer tastings until intermission with a cash bar opening at intermission. No tickets sold on the day of the event.

Zoo art

In honor of National Zoo & Aquarium Month, Randolph Arts Guild and Sara Smith Self Gallery presents “Wild Art: Artists of the N.C. Zoo.”

The video, at randolphartsguild.com/wild-art-artists-of-the-north-carolina-zoo, shows the sculptures and artwork at the zoo and how they were created.