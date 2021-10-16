Arts briefs

Tickets are $20 or $15 for students at tinyurl.com/243cefey or 336-721-1945.

Concert

John & Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series will present A Concert on the Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville.

The band Sassafras will perform. The group pays homage to the Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs era but also plays progressive Newgrass music as well.

Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer.

Tickets are $15 in advance at cienerbotanicalgarden.org or $20 at the door.

New book

Amir Alexander recently released a book called “Gio’s Heart” about her son, who was born with a congenital heart defect known a hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a type of birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

Of the book, Alexander says, “We hope that children with congenital heart defects, children of diverse identities and those who’ve had an ICU stay can find representation within this book.”