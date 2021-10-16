Arts briefs

‘Wicked’
The hit Broadway show “Wicked” is onstage through Oct. 24 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Long before Dorothy arrives in Oz, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
“Wicked” is the fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history.
Tickets start at $33 at tangercenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required; go to tangercenter.com/patronhealth for full COVID-19 precautions.
Visit tangercenter.com or wickedthemusical.com.
Stage play
UNCSA will present the play “Indecent” by Paula Vogel at Catawba Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
The play is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance” that depicted the first lesbian kiss on a Broadway stage.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30, Nov. 4-6 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
Tickets are $20 or $15 for students at tinyurl.com/243cefey or 336-721-1945.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.
Concert
John & Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series will present A Concert on the Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville.
The band Sassafras will perform. The group pays homage to the Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs era but also plays progressive Newgrass music as well.
Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer.
Tickets are $15 in advance at cienerbotanicalgarden.org or $20 at the door.
Visit cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
New book
Amir Alexander recently released a book called “Gio’s Heart” about her son, who was born with a congenital heart defect known a hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a type of birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
Of the book, Alexander says, “We hope that children with congenital heart defects, children of diverse identities and those who’ve had an ICU stay can find representation within this book.”
Alexander and her husband, Robert Young, a faculty member at UNCSA, have been raising money through The Gio Project. Part of the money went toward Mended Little Hearts of the Triad and Duke Pediatric Cardiac ICU, which bought a guitar for a resident musician who plays for the children in the unit.
The book and a read-aloud video are available at gio-strong.com.
Fall play
The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant.
Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office.
Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery and the lobby area.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Music festival
Fall Music Fest will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
Performers will be:
2:15-2:45 p.m.: William Head
3:15-4 p.m.: Corby Brooke
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Stephanie Quayle
Food trucks will be on-site from 2 to 6 p.m., including West Coast Wanderer, Taco Bros, Shaved ParadICE and The Well Truck.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 7 to 15 and free for those younger than 7 at tinyurl.com/he4m2vm8.
The event will be in an open shaded field. Bring chairs or blankets. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.
CiderFest
The N.C. Cider Association will host CiderFest from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bull City Ciderworks, 599 S. Railroad St. in Lexington.
Music video
N.C. Brass Band has created a video of “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire at tinyurl.com/2n6uw8dn.
The music was arranged by Ed Kiefer, with audio engineering by Seth Frack and video engineering by Sean Devlin.
For now, the brass band has postponed all in-person concerts. But the group is accepting donations to help offset production costs. Give at ncbrassband.org or mail a check to: North Carolina Brass Band, 3311 Sparrowhawk Drive, High Point, NC 27265.
Visit ncbrassband.org.
Art pop up
ByGood Coffee and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will hold an Art Pop Up from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 301 Brookstown Ave., Winston-Salem.
The event will feature artwork including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts.
Live music and kids activities are also planned.
Fashion art
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem through Nov. 6.
The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories.
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works.
Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.