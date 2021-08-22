Arts briefs

Musical play

The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world.

Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet.

New exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury.

Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

— Staff Reports