Arts briefs

Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be through Aug. 31.
The schedule will be:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem. The newly-established quartet will collaborate with UNCSA faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev. The program includes: “Blueprint,” composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2. The event will feature Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Eli and Kaynor, cello.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Culture event
Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: Youth conversation, including a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide.
Visit intothearts.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6 p.m. Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
7 p.m. Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7 p.m. Aug. 27: Sweet T and the Biscuits Musical Chairs Concert Series, 1388 S. Main St., Burlington or streaming at tinyurl.com/4ht629a9. Free. alamancearts.org/events.
Volunteers needed
Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
Musical play
The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25.
This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet.
Visit barndinner.com.
New exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury.
Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Visit stokesarts.org.
— Staff Reports