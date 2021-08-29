Arts briefs

Fashion exhibit

An opening reception and awards ceremony will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. The exhibit is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D artworks. Eight local artists will be featured, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.

Conductor resigns

About his resignation, Redmond said, “Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes. I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out. I shall miss everyone more than I can say, and I’m enormously proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”