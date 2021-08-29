Arts briefs

Fashion exhibit
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” from Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.
The juried exhibition will celebrate the design process related to design apparel and fashion accessories.
An opening reception and awards ceremony will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. The exhibit is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D artworks. Eight local artists will be featured, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.
Conductor resigns
Winston-Salem Symphony has announced the resignation of Music Director Timothy Redmond.
About his resignation, Redmond said, “Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes. I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out. I shall miss everyone more than I can say, and I’m enormously proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”
For the symphony’s upcoming schedule, go to wssymphony.org.
Concert
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present a special performance by Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 for Crossroads @ SECCA concert series.
“Harmony” is Frisell’s debut album with Blue Note Records, released in 2019 and produced by Lee Townsend.
Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years.
Advance tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets, including reserved seating area and a custom letterpress poster by Skillet Gilmore.
Volunteers needed
Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
Musical play
The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25.
This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet.
Visit barndinner.com
Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will host its final concert this week.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem. The newly-established quartet will collaborate with UNCSA faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev. The program includes: “Blueprint,” composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2. The event will feature Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Eli and Kaynor, cello.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6 p.m. Aug. 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. Aug. 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Sept. 3: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetables) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
— Staff Reports