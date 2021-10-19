Arts briefs

Fall play
The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant.
Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office.
Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery and the lobby area.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Drive-in movie
RiverRun International Film Festival is offering a free Fall Family Night screening of the 2017 film “Paddington 2” on Oct. 23. The free screening will be at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway.
After the first film, Paddington Bear is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community. He spreads happiness and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington finds the perfect pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop and takes on a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to uncover the thief.
Parking spaces for the screening of “Paddington 2” will be first-come, first-served. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 7 p.m.
The lobby of Marketplace Cinemas will be open for concessions and restroom use.
Music event
Victoria Victoria, a N.C.-based indie-pop band fronted by singer-songwriter Tori Elliott, will perform 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 23 on the back lawn at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The band will kick off SECCA’s Southern Idiom concert series, which began in 2017 as a platform for elevating and celebrating Winston-Salem’s visual artists.
The series has showcased 22 local artists, representing a diverse sampling of the Winston-Salem art community, from established veterans and educators to exciting young creators just starting to hone their craft.
Tickets are $10 tinyurl.com/bntb9upj.
Visit secca.org.
Music event
ARTC Theatre at 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem will present Acoustic Fest – acoustical music by ARTC actors and others at 7:30 p.m. Oct 22.
This is a new staple for this company and will occur every month. Alexis Ward, a local musician attending UNC School of the Arts’ music program, will lead Acoustic Fest. Singers and songwriters from the Triad will perform their original works as well as some covers of everyone’s acoustic favorites.
Entry is a suggested donation of $10.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Kids event
Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will be 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road.
Participants will trick-or-treat for candy and novelty items along the trail of Kaleideum’s Outdoor Science and Environmental Park among a variety of trucks and other specialty vehicles. Family-friendly activities are also planned, including weird science, gem hunting, a balloon artist, Halloween crafts, a spooky trail, a costume contest with prizes and photo ops with costumed characters.
The event is a fundraiser for educational programming at Kaleideum.
Advance tickets are $5 at www.kaleideum.org until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 or $7 the day of the event. Through the Museums for All program, EBT cardholders may purchase tickets for $3 on the day of the event.
Visit kaleideum.org.
Art event
Artist Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet created the STICKIT while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. A STICKIT is a small sculpture in static motion created from sticks and paper about 18 inches tall.
Beginning Oct. 24, she will exhibit Sojourn STICKITs at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem. DiNapoli-Mylet said Sojourn STICKITs “are akin to their smaller, sister STICKITs in rhythmic gesture and cathartic humor but loom large (about 7 feet tall) and are a traveling group.”
She will also present a workshop from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Main Gallery at SECCA for those 16 and older. Guests can create small STICKITs.
Participants are asked to bring a stick, lightweight fabric, lace or any small object to include in their sculpture. All other materials are included.
Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/rue52839.
Fashion art
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem through Nov. 6.
The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories.
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works.
Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.
Visit intothearts.org.