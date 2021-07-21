Arts briefs

Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6:30-9:30 p.m. July 23: John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. July 24: Gregory Amos at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
7-10 p.m. July 24: OSP Band at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. July 25: Lauren Light Duo and the Greensboro Big Band at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. July 25: Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. July 30: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues), food by Taste of Soul Catering (soul food) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30-9:30 p.m. July 30: Brian Simpson at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. July 31: The Grand Ole Uproar at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
7-10 p.m. July 31: “B” String Allstars at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.
Folk concert
Folk singer/songwriter/guitarist/harmonica player Mike J. Baron, 73, of Winston-Salem, will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem.
Baron has been fighting an incurable bone marrow cancer for 17 years. But in 2019, Baron entered a clinical trial in Charlotte to train his T-cells to seek and destroy his cancer cells. Right now, Baron is in remission. The program will be 90 minutes and will include folk and pop songs.
His audience will hear tunes by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Tom Petty, The Byrds, Peter, Paul and Mary, Neil Young, Donovan, The Eagles, Arlo Guthrie, America and at least six songs that Baron has composed.
The rain date for the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25.
EMF
The Eastern Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
The schedule is:
7 p.m. July 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium
3 p.m. July 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium
6:30 p.m. July 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
4 p.m. July 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium
2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
Visit easternmusicfestival.org.
Call for artists
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has issued a call to designers to participate in “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit,” a juried art exhibition in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will run Sept. 3-Nov. 6 and is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (wsfashionweek.com) and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (secca.org).
Design submission categories include:
Design process: Sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the design process as it relates to fashion or costume design.
Illustrations: Illustrations of imagined or finished apparel.
Other: Anything that does not fit in the other two categories.
One to three pieces of 2D or 3D artwork may be submitted in any medium. Art pieces must be less than 52 inches wide and/or weigh no more than 200 pounds. To qualify, artists must be 18 or older. Entry is free.
Artists and designers should submit digital images of artwork, artist’s contact information, artwork’s title, medium, size, category, sale/insurance price and special instructions, if applicable, to exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com. Entries are due by Aug. 8.
