Arts briefs

6:30-9:30 p.m. July 30: Brian Simpson at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 31: The Grand Ole Uproar at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.

7-10 p.m. July 31: “B” String Allstars at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.

Folk concert

Folk singer/songwriter/guitarist/harmonica player Mike J. Baron, 73, of Winston-Salem, will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem.