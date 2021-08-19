Arts briefs

Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be through Aug. 31.
The schedule will be:
6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 20: An Evening of Dance, Music & Art at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The event will feature Christina Soriano, dancer-choreographer; Janice Lancaster, dancer-choreographer; Monet Beatty, dancer-choreographer; Matt Kendrick, bass; Tom Caufield, guitar; and Larry Weng, piano. Audience members will move to three locations at SECCA for performances. Chairs will be available throughout.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem. The newly established quartet will collaborate with UNCSA faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev. The program includes: “Blueprint,” composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvoák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2. The event will feature Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; Eli and Kaynor, cello.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Theater events
ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the theater at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick.
Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com or at the door. The theater will also host Art House Movies @ ARTC at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month’s film will be “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes.
The film series features movies that slipped through the cracks at the theater.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Culture event
Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host two community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
7 p.m. Aug. 19: A conversation about Black businesses, churches and schools in Winston-Salem with panelists Cedric Russell, Dothula Barron, Mark Oliver, and Cheryl Harry.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: Youth conversation, including a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide.
Visit intothearts.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Aug. 20: Back Porch Orchestra (country rock), food by My Girls Catering (wings, tenders, sides, salad) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
7 p.m. Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
