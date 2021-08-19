Arts briefs

Theater events

ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the theater at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.

Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick.

Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com or at the door. The theater will also host Art House Movies @ ARTC at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month’s film will be “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes.

The film series features movies that slipped through the cracks at the theater.

Culture event

Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host two community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

7 p.m. Aug. 19: A conversation about Black businesses, churches and schools in Winston-Salem with panelists Cedric Russell, Dothula Barron, Mark Oliver, and Cheryl Harry.