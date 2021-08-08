Arts briefs

New exhibit
Mary Blackwell Chapman’s “Time in the Pandemic” and Mona Wu’s “Leaf Dreaming” shows will be on exhibit through Aug. 28 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.
A Meet the Artists Reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
“Time in the Pandemic” reflects Blackwell-Chapman’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic of the past year and a half in ceramic and fiber.
Wu’s “Leaf Dreaming” consists principally of images printed on fabric then embellished with hand stitching on unused cloth napkins.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Rock show
Rock band Soul Asylum, best known for their 1990s hits, will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $30-$50 at theramkat.com; VIP package is $99 and includes a general admission ticket, early entry, intimate two-song performance, autographed lyric sheet, tote back, VIP merchandise and meet and greet.
Soul Asylum frontman Dave Pirner also just released a book, “Loud Fast Words.”
Visit theramkat.com or soulasylum.com.
Rock show
The Williamson Brothers and special guests Crenshaw Pentecostal & The Great Dying will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $10 for general admission or $12 per ticket for a table of four at theramkat.com
“Williamson Brothers” album, which has been dubbed “psychedelic garage rock,” is for sale at shows and at tinyurl.com/ksv97np9 and dialbacksound.com.
Film event
RiverRun International Film Festival will present a Film With Purpose screening of “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” in collaboration event with Bookmarks at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
A discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the film at 8 p.m.
The film is from Peabody and Emmy Award Winner Stanley Nelson, a past recipient of RiverRun’s Master of Cinema Award. The documentary shines a light on the story of resilience and resistance within the Black American business experience in the face of racial hostility and violence, economic exclusion, segregation and discrimination.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged at booksmarksnc.org/event/boss.
Memorial concert
St. John’s Lutheran Church will present a free concert, “Requiem” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The performance will be in memory of those lost during the pandemic.
The orchestra is drawn from Winston-Salem Symphony and includes soloists Regan Bisch, soprano; Cristy Lynn Brown, mezz soprano, Wagner Pastor, tenor; and Jason S. McKinney, bass.
New officer
Jawanza Ingram has been named Development Manager for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Ingram began his new role in early July and has been focused on developing relationships with donors and contacts who serve as local workplace campaign chairpeople.
“Jawanza’s upbeat spirit and diverse career background make him an asset to our team,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council. “His passion and commitment will help him accomplish great things for the arts in our community.”
Ingram is a native of South Florida and recently relocated to North Carolina. He’s a graduate of Florida International University with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing.
Visit intothearts.org.
Fundraiser
Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina will have a silent auction fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Union Station, 300 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines will speak at 2:20 p.m.
The 10th annual Art for a Cure will raise money to buy medications for those in North Carolina who can’t afford them, helmets for children with uncontrolled seizures and cooling vests.
Union Station was built in 1926 and was renovated in 2019. Because of the pandemic, this will be the first event held in the newly refurbished building.
Entry is $25.
Visit epilepsync.org.
Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be from Aug. 3 to 31.
The schedule will be:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem
7:30 p.m. Aug. 18: Jazz Classique: Beethoven and His Teachers” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
Classical Conversations, free 45-minute lecture discussions with the artists, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with Peter Kairoff and 11 a.m. Aug. 11 with James Allbritten.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6 p.m. Aug. 8: Cory Luetjen and Sweet Dreams at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
7 p.m. Aug. 13: Radio Revolver (rock), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Willie Bradley at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. Aug. 14: Soultriii at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
6:30 p.m. Aug. 14: Twin City Ramblers at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 14: Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. Aug. 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
Volunteers needed
Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
— Staff Reports