Arts briefs

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged at booksmarksnc.org/event/boss.

Memorial concert

St. John’s Lutheran Church will present a free concert, “Requiem” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The performance will be in memory of those lost during the pandemic.

The orchestra is drawn from Winston-Salem Symphony and includes soloists Regan Bisch, soprano; Cristy Lynn Brown, mezz soprano, Wagner Pastor, tenor; and Jason S. McKinney, bass.

New officer

Jawanza Ingram has been named Development Manager for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Ingram began his new role in early July and has been focused on developing relationships with donors and contacts who serve as local workplace campaign chairpeople.

“Jawanza’s upbeat spirit and diverse career background make him an asset to our team,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council. “His passion and commitment will help him accomplish great things for the arts in our community.”