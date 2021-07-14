Arts briefs

Call for artists
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a call to designers to participate in “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit,” a juried art exhibition in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will run Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 and is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (wsfashionweek.com) and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (secca.org).
Design submission categories include:
Design Process. Sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the design process as it relates to fashion or costume design.
Illustrations. Illustrations of imagined or finished apparel.
Other. Anything that does not fit in the other two categories.
One to three pieces of 2-D or 3-D artwork may be submitted in any medium. Art pieces must be less than 52 inches wide and/or weigh no more than 200 pounds. To qualify, artists must be 18 or older. Entry is free.
Artists and designers should submit digital images of artwork, artist’s contact information, artwork’s title, medium, size, category, sale/insurance price and special instructions, if applicable, to exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com. Entries are due by Aug. 8.
New exhibit
“The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response” will open on July 20 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 12 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery.
Drawn from Reynolda’s permanent collection, this exhibit features three centuries of American art. Works by artists including Lee Krasner, Alice Neel, Robert Colescott, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Romare Bearden, and Grant Wood will reveal critical moments in the voyage of life, with its heydays, rough patches and new starts.
Admission is $18 at reynoldahouse.org. Admission is free to museum members, children 18 and younger, students with valid ID, first responders, military personnel with ID, employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID (plus one guest).
Visit reynoldahouse.org.
Concert series
The city of Winston-Salem will present Summer on Liberty from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets as part of the Summer Music Series.
The schedule will be:
July 17: Smitty & the JumpStarters
July 24: OSP Band
July 31: “B” String Allstars
Visit downtownws.com/music.
Live music
Toubab Krewe will perform at 8 p.m. July 16 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
Special guest will be Banjo Earth.
Toubab Krewe is an instrumental band that fuses the music of Mali and other West African influences with American musical styles.
Banjo Earth, created by multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Andy Eversole, is a project to travel to different countries in search of the folk music of past, present and future, creating cross-cultural music collaborations.
Tickets are $15-$25 at the ramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com.
Band concert
Salem Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Salem Square at Old Salem, 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
The concert, “Twentiana,” will Roaring ‘20s music, big band polkas and more. Vocal soloist will be Mignon Dobbins.
The concert is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food vendors will be onsite.
The rain date is July 23. Visit salemband.org.
Musical play
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will perform “American Idiot” at 650 W Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
“American Idiot” follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world with a score by the rock band Green Day. This high-octane show includes every song from the acclaimed album “American Idiot,” as well as several songs from the band’s Grammy-winning release, “21st Century Breakdown.”
Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 16-18 and 23-25.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Pottery exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council will host a new exhibit during July of pottery and fractal art by Hal Tenny of Hal Yeah Pottery in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main St. in Danbury.
Tenny, who is retired, spends most of his time creating art and reading. He is an avid science-fiction fan and has written and published two novels, two short story collections and several single short stories. He also enjoys woodworking and has a complete woodworking shop that shares space with his pottery studio. Tenny’s work is mostly science-fiction and fantasy based.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.
Double exhibit
The exhibits “Memories Downtown” by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. in Winston- Salem.
Kopf’s work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.
They are mostly on Trade and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.
An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.
Admission is free.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Craft event
The Firecracker Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at South Fork Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston- Salem.
The event, which is presented by City of Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks, will feature more than 50 crafters, food and more. Live music will be by Dogwood Blossoms Dulcimer Group.
Call 336-659-4315 or visit cricketsnest.com.
EMF
The Eastern Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
The schedule is:
7 p.m. July 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium
3 p.m. July 18 and 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium
6:30 p.m. July 20, 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
4 p.m. July 21 and 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium
2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
Visit easternmusicfestival.org.
