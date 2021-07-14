Arts briefs

Call for artists

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a call to designers to participate in “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit,” a juried art exhibition in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.

The exhibition will run Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 and is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (wsfashionweek.com) and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (secca.org).

Design submission categories include:

Design Process. Sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the design process as it relates to fashion or costume design.

Illustrations. Illustrations of imagined or finished apparel.

Other. Anything that does not fit in the other two categories.

One to three pieces of 2-D or 3-D artwork may be submitted in any medium. Art pieces must be less than 52 inches wide and/or weigh no more than 200 pounds. To qualify, artists must be 18 or older. Entry is free.