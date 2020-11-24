Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announces winners of annual awards

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced the winners of its four annual awards.

“Each year, countless individuals and organizations contribute to the vitality and diversity of the arts in our community. It is always a highlight of The Arts Council’s year to recognize and celebrate some of them in a special way by granting our Annual Awards,” said President and CEO Randy Eaddy.

The Arts Council Award

The Arts Council Award recognizes an individual who exhibits a significant commitment to volunteer service and has made a lasting impact on the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County arts community. The 2020 recipient is Dale Pollock, a retired professor and former Dean of the School of Filmmaking at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Pollack's extensive volunteer service over the course of his long career, and beyond it, has influenced the lives of hundreds of inspiring film industry participants and helped to shape and deepen the community’s appreciation of filmmaking and love for the “big screen.”