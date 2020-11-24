Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announces winners of annual awards

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced the winners of its four annual awards.
“Each year, countless individuals and organizations contribute to the vitality and diversity of the arts in our community. It is always a highlight of The Arts Council’s year to recognize and celebrate some of them in a special way by granting our Annual Awards,” said President and CEO Randy Eaddy.
The Arts Council Award
The Arts Council Award recognizes an individual who exhibits a significant commitment to volunteer service and has made a lasting impact on the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County arts community. The 2020 recipient is Dale Pollock, a retired professor and former Dean of the School of Filmmaking at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Pollack's extensive volunteer service over the course of his long career, and beyond it, has influenced the lives of hundreds of inspiring film industry participants and helped to shape and deepen the community’s appreciation of filmmaking and love for the “big screen.”
Pollock was instrumental in bringing RiverRun International Film Festival to Winston-Salem in 2002, and helping to lead its emergence as one of the premier cultural events in the state and region. He still serves as an emeritus member of RiverRun’s Board of Directors.
The Arts Educator Excellence Award
The Arts Educator Excellence Award recognizes an educator or teaching artist who has enriched the education of the community’s youth and inspired the next generation of artists, patrons and other creative individuals. The 2020 recipient is Rachel Watson, a musician as well as an educator, and currently Senior Director of Education, Engagement and Inclusion for Winston-Salem Symphony.
Watson taught music in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System for 15 years, serving as the orchestra director at Mount Tabor High School and Jefferson Middle School. She has been instrumental in the Winston-Salem Symphony’s P.L.A.Y. (Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth) program, which emphasizes teaching the whole child –head, heart and hands.
Watson learned Spanish to enhance her ability to extend the impact of the P.L.A.Y. program. She also led the adaption of the program’s curriculum to provide online lessons when COVID-19 disrupted in-person lessons.
The R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award
The R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award recognizes an individual younger than 40 whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts in the community, leaving a legacy of service for future leaders and for the future of the arts. The 2020 recipient is Magalie Yacinthe, an entrepreneur, arts and equity advocate, and community leader. Yasinthe’s volunteer community service is wide ranging. She is the Communications and Marketing Chair of Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts and a member of the City/County’s Public Art Commission’s Fourth Street Public Art Committee.
Yacinthe is part of the volunteer organizing group for the Winston-Salem Portrait Project, which will be unveiled in April 2021 and is one of the city’s largest public art projects. She has also worked with UNC School of the Arts’ Kenan Institute for the Arts and the National Black Theatre Festival and served as Arts and Letters Chairwoman for the local alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
The Arts-Integrated Workplace Award
The Arts-Integrated Workplace Award recognizes a local company or business for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its organizational culture and the lives of its employees. The 2020 recipient is Hanesbrands, a stalwart supporter of the arts in this community.
Hanesbrands is the archetype of a company that supports the arts and promotes and facilitates appreciation for the arts within its work environment. In addition to its financial support to numerous arts organizations for many years, Hanesbrands has encouraged its employees to embrace, support and participate in the arts.
Hanesbrands sponsors annual visual art contests and talent shows for its employees. It also hosts an annual arts fair that introduces employees to arts and cultural organizations in the community.
Visit www.intothearts.org.
