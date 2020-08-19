Joseph “Joe” Mills said he was always a wannabe writer.
It wasn’t until he was in his 30s that he figured he’d better get started and take it seriously.
“In the 40s, I got really serious about it. And in the 50s I think I’m getting good,” said Mills, now in his mid-50s. “I think, by the time I’m 80, I’m going to finally have this down, which is what I love about writing. You can get better and better.”
His books include “Bleachers: Fifty-Four Linked Fictions,” “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” “Angels, Thieves, and Winemakers” and ‘This Miraculous Turning” (all Press 53).
A professor in the Division of Liberal Arts at UNC School of the Arts, Mills teaches humanities and writing.
He and his wife Danielle Tarmey are the authors of “A Guide to North Carolina Wineries” (two editions, John F. Blair Publisher).
He tends to write about things that interest him such as wine, books, dance and parenting.
The couple has two children.
“I write a lot about parenting, not always about them, although I do sometimes,” Mills said.
He added that their family does not look like what some people might expect a family to look like.
“I’m a Northerner raising Southerners, because they were born here,” Mills said of his children. “Also, I’m a white Northerner, and we adopted African American children.”
His favorite book of his is “This Miraculous Turning,” which is about his family.
At the moment, Mills is working on a book of poetry about dance, tentatively titled “Bodies in Motion.”
“I’m not a good dancer, but I love dance,” he said.
On Aug. 25, Mills will be the featured poet for The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry – TWIO, a local open mic where poets, spoken word artists and audience members can share their own works or those of others, or simply listen.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I’m a writer. Although I’m known primarily as a poet, I also write fiction, non-fiction and plays. Usually I don’t worry too much about the distinctions of genre and whether, say, something is a prose poem or flash fiction or monologue. That categorization doesn’t matter to me. Mainly, I consider my work “narrative.” But sometimes, particularly when I’m writing about my family and documenting our lives, the distinction between what actually happened and “poetic license” (or nonfiction and fiction) is important. I don’t want a lie to become a truth.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I’ve become far more committed to the process and far less concerned about the outcome. I take the writing seriously, have become more patient about how long it takes to shape something, and try to make a piece as good as I can. After that, it’s out of my hands.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: The work of writers like Kurt Vonnegut, Phillip Levine, Judy Graham and James Wright influenced me a great deal and taught me, for example, about voice. But artists are influenced across forms. Singer songwriters like Greg Brown and John Prine have been important to me. So has the painter Edward Hopper and the dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Once as I was walking in France, I bit into a pastry, then stopped and stared at it. It was an almond croissant, but it had a thread of chocolate in it, just enough to change the flavors. There weren’t big chunks of chocolate falling out, just a thin line. I realized “That’s art.” I learned a lot about subtlety from that pastry.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Sitting down and working. And now that’s an even greater challenge since over the years I developed productive routines and rituals in coffee shops. I wrote most of my last book, “Bleachers,” in the Winston-Salem Whole Foods at Miller Street. Those days, however, are gone. It’s hard to imagine when it will be possible or desirable to spend hours sitting in a coffee shop again.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It helps me make sense of my life. I write to figure things out. It gives purpose and meaning. Robert Frost said that a poem was “a momentary stay against confusion.” That’s what art does for me. In the period of time that I’m engaging with it (or creating it), chaos is kept at bay. Temporarily.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Someone once approached me after a reading and asked, “So, if I do write a poem, what will I get?” and he rubbed his finger and thumb together. I laughed. What you’ll get is the pleasure of having written a poem. That’s it. Whether it’s poetry or painting or pirouetting, you can’t expect art-making to bring you money or fame or popularity or validation. Write a poem, even publish one, and you wake up the next morning the same person. So what do you get? The satisfaction of having created something. And if that’s not enough, if you have to monetize it, if you want some guarantee of “value” ahead of time, don’t do it. Oh, and remember sometimes just a thread of chocolate is enough to make a piece amazing, You don’t have to choke people with it.
