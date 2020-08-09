The Olio offering subscription box
The Olio, a community of entrepreneurs, mentors and artists who work in hand-blown glass, is offering a subscription box in mailings of every three to six months.
Each box features a new social entrepreneur, a new business, or a new product. Customers who buy multiple boxes will not receive the same featured artist multiple times.
Each Olio box, $75, comes with handmade and unique art and products from Olio studio artists, apprentices and entrepreneurs who are all committed to social change and helping to build a thriving, prospering and inclusive, community. The contents are valued at more than $250.
For more information or to buy Olio subscription boxes, visit www.theolio.org.
SECCA show online until opening OK’d
“DRAWN: Concept & Craft,” an exhibition of more than 200 works by more than 60 artists including LeRoy Neiman, Kara Walker, Fab 5 Freddy, Kiki Smith, Sarah Sze and Buckminster Fuller, was to have opened Aug. 15 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.
But the extension of the phase two shutdown to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus has necessitated a delay to at least mid-September. Much of the artwork in the exhibition is already available to view on the exhibition microsite, with a steady stream of fresh virtual exhibition content to be added in the coming months.
The show provides a look into the creative process and artists’ unique relationship with the art of drawing.
“DRAWN” is curated by project founder Tomas Vu and SECCA curator Wendy Earle, with the assistance of Brian Novatny. The exhibition will hang through Feb. 15 in SECCA’s Main and Potter galleries.
The idea for “DRAWN” began with the discovery of several sketchbooks by LeRoy Neiman in his New York studio after his death. Neiman was famous for bright and impressionistic illustrations of celebratory moments, but the hidden sketchbooks revealed depictions of struggle and pain in the images of Malcolm X, Cassius Clay and James Baldwin, showing a completely divergent side of the artist.
This discovery raised the questions: How many more of these kinds of artist sketchbooks are out there? And, where does the artistic mind go in the absence of outside pressures, expectations and interpretation?
Admission is free, with a $10 suggested donation. For information, visit www.secca.org, or see this article by Journal special correspondent Tom Patterson at www.tinyurl.com/opensecca.
Historic Magnolia House will host ‘Porch Sessions’
In alignment with Black August 2020 events nationwide, the Historic Magnolia House will host “Porch Sessions,” an evening of dine-in, drive-in and virtual music experiences 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro.
The ticketed event and fundraiser will support the Historic Magnolia House, which was listed in six editions of the “Negro Travelers Green Book.”
Tickets are available reserved drive-in spots near the house to watch live music performances; socially distanced outdoor seating; and a menu prepared and served by the Magnolia House.
This fundraiser will support the onward progress of Phase II in The Magnolia House Foundation’s strategic plan, addressing structural repairs to the building and focusing on the development of virtual programming centering on the history of the Magnolia House.
Tickets are $30 for drive-in (30 spaces available), $10 for livestream (link will be emailed the day before), $15 for socially distanced lawn seats (25 seats available), at www.eventbrite.com/e/115001059264
Donate at www.bit.ly/3fuX1v5. For information, call 336-686-5971 or email info@magnoliahousegso.org.
Chatham Rabbits to play at Blue Ridge Music Center
Roots music duo Chatham Rabbits will play Aug. 15 at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will open the show at 7 p.m., in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak. Members of Cane Mill Road include Jacob Smith (bass), Colton Kerchner (banjo), and Rob McCormac (guitar).
Chatham Rabbits is the husband-and-wife duo, Austin and Sarah McCombie, who bring warmth, humor and close-harmony singing to the stage. The couple favors a rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar — that showcase their old-time roots with original songwriting.
The group recently released “The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full,” their sophomore album. Co-written by the McCobmies, the lyrics tell stories of real, raw people, doing the best they can with the life they are living.
Concert attendees must follow these guidelines:
- Maintain six feet of distance between groups throughout the evening, including when standing in line and selecting seating locations in the amphitheater.
- Wear a mask in high traffic areas to protect others.
- Use the hand sanitizing station that will be set up near the admission gate.
Added precautions may slow entry to the amphitheater, so arriving early is encouraged.
Tickets, $20, will be for sale at the door. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free. Purchases by credit cards are encouraged.
The Triad Woodcarvers to meet Monday at Miller Park
The Triad Woodcarvers, a non-profit educational organization, are meeting 3-6 p.m. on Mondays at Miller Park temporarily. The carving location is the picnic area across the street from Moore Elementary.
They offer free woodcarving instruction for new carvers, and new members are welcome. The group wear masks and practice socially distancing.
Once Miller Park Community Center re-opens, the group will return to its regular meeting space there.
