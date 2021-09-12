Catastrophe and comfort: Jillian Mayer’s makeshift paradise reflects dire environmental circumstances.

At SECCA this idiosyncratic sculpture is installed alongside one of the show’s most overt comments on climate change — Mayer’s video projection titled “BEACH REAL ESTATE fine by me.” Large cutout letters that spell out “BEACH REAL ESTATE” are implanted on the stretch of beach framed by this video documenting the tide’s erosive impact on the signage, which it eventually obliterates.

The phrase “fine by me” reflects denialism akin to that parodied in the previously discussed “I AM FINE.” A more elaborate articulation might read as follows: “I don’t like what real estate developers have done to beachfront property, and I don’t care if the rising ocean destroys it all.”

All the other evidence gathered here indicates that Mayer would regard that attitude as a cop-out.

More enigmatic within the exhibition’s overall context are a couple of freestanding sculptures Mayer created by applying a metal-cutting tool to door-sized, rectangular sheets of steel. In each case, she cut out a huge, jagged-edged tongue that she bent out at close to a 90-degree angle so it suggests a framed object morphing into a massive disembodied mouth daring viewers to step inside. One of these pieces is painted green, which renders the tongue-like cutout as more of a massive leaf.