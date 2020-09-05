"Orchestrating Change," a documentary airing later this month on UNC-TV's antenna-based Explorer Channel, looks at a Vermont-based orchestra composed partly of people with mental illnesses. It is led by a composer with bipolar disorder who got his start at what is now the UNC School of the Arts.
Ronald Braunstein, a Pittsburgh native, had loved classical music since he was a child and had been composing pieces for about five years, since he was in his early teens, when a teacher suggested he apply to what was then the North Carolina School of the Arts.
He entered the high school program in 1971, studying music composition. At the school, he studied under Robert Ward, who was known for such works as the opera, "The Crucible," which earned a Pulitzer Prize for Music and who went on to become chancellor of the school.
"I remember in the first class with Robert Ward, there were about 10 young composers," Braunstein said. "He said, very friendly, 'OK, I'd like for all of you to get out a piece of paper and a pencil and I'd like you to write orchestral pieces you really know well.' I wrote Beethoven's First Symphony, the only piece I had really analyzed."
Some of the other students came up empty-handed. "We all looked at each other and said 'we'd better get on it,'" Braunstein recalled. "He was a very vigorous teacher."
Braunstein fondly remembers his time at the School of the Arts. "I loved it there," he said. "I really went from zero to 80 percent in one year."
Then he went on to study at the Juilliard School of Music, starting in 1973. There, he received the prestigious BMI Student Composition Award his first year, but found his focus of study shifting when he started conducting his own pieces. "After awhile, I started to think, 'I think I'm better at this than composing.' It was that simple. I enjoyed working with people directly."
Dawning awareness
After graduating from Juilliard, he found early success as a conductor, winning awards and becoming the first American to win the First Prize Gold Medal in the Herbert von Karajan International Conducting Competition. He conducted orchestras around the world, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the Osaka Symphony and many more. He also served on the staff at Julliard and the American Opera Center.
But at the same time, he began suffering from episodes of what would later be diagnosed as bipolar disorder. "I had very manic periods, and I had normal periods, but I thought things were just weird," he said. Eventually, his erratic behavior, including mood swings and alternating depression and mania, began to take its toll on his career and his personal life.
In 1985, at age 30, he got his official diagnosis. "I had it explained, and I really didn't understand what it meant. I had no idea what it meant actually," he said. "I didn't think it was a big deal, and I still didn't for a long time until I started showing extreme symptoms, but I didn't realize how serious it was. ... I took medication on and off because I didn't take it that seriously. Later in life, I realized it was serious and I had to take care of my health."
Along the way, he met and fell in love with Caroline Whiddon, a former musician whose performing career had been sidelined by depression and anxiety disorder, but who found she was more comfortable on the administrative side of music. In 2011 they decided to form an orchestra in Burlington, Vermont. Named Me2/Orchestra, it is the word's only classical music organization created for people with mental illnesses and people who support them. Braunstein is the music director, and Whiddon is executive director.
"I got fed up with being stigmatized," Braunstein said. "We didn't know what it was going to be, really, all we knew was we wanted to create an orchestra for people living with mental illness. Caroline sent out a press release, and eight or nine musicians showed up. We started talking and trusting each other, because we were all there. ... A little while after that, we started playing, and one by one the orchestra grew from word of mouth.
"We started the orchestra from nothing, and it grew little by little, and grew to 60 people."
Building on success
They also expanded to Boston, where a branch of Me2/ grew quickly and now has 60-65 members. That was followed by other branches, including in New Hampshire, Maine and Oregon, with discussions under way for possible affiliates in Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
Later this fall, they will go international, with a branch in Denmark after one of their members moved there. About half the members have mental illnesses of varying degrees, including bipolar, OCD, schizophrenia, associative disorder, depression, anxiety and more.
The documentary came about several years ago when Whiddon wrote to the filmmakers, Margie Friedman and Barbara Multer-Wellin, to congratulate them on their documentary "Conducting Hope," about a prison chorus. In the course of the conversation, the Me2/Orchestra came up.
"They asked us 'tell us a little about your operation, what's it about?," Braunstein said. "Caroline directed them to our website, and they said 'Holy Moses, we want to do a documentary on you!'... I was amazed someone was so interested in us."
The documentary, filmed over the course of two years, follows Braunstein and Whiddon as they discuss the history of the group, and features interviews with various members of the orchestra who share their personal experiences.
One poignant moment in the documentary comes when Dylan M. (only the first names are given for many of the interview subjects), who plays double bass, discusses letting people think he was a drug addict rather than explain that his behavior was caused by mental illness.
"They accepted that, and they weren't scare of that," he says. "I didn't feel like I was part of the rest of the world."
"When I think of the film, that's what I think of," Braunstein said of that scene. "It shows how stigmatized mental illness is."
Braunstein has seen the finished film several times. "The first time I watched it - let's see how to say it - I thought it was a very good documentary about us," he said. "And the second time, I thought ,'Wow, this is a very good movie.' I hope people enjoy it and learn something from it."
The film shows members of the orchestra bonding, providing support to one another, and, as a result, feeling less isolated. "The thing about bipolar is when things get bad, then they get sometimes really bad, and then I think after the fact you have to laugh about it a little bit," Marek L., a clarinet player, says.
"And I think that's why I get along with Ronnie, we like to laugh together.... It makes you feel good, it makes the world seem a little less lonely when you know that people are out there supporting each other." Stark animation is used sporadically throughout the film to depict the struggles with mental illness people discuss.
The goal of the orchestra, Braunstein said, is to show "that having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, and there is treatment.
"The more people admit it or 'come out,' to use a phrase, the more people are willing or encouraged to come out. I think it's like a snowball effect. That's one of the things that motivated us, to reduce the stigma we would create an orchestra that was all about that, an orchestra to encourage people to accept their illness and not be ashamed of it."
