After initially drawing black-and-white, pen-and-ink circle mandalas for about six years, Steve Motsinger decided to incorporate a bit more color into his pieces.
“I would do a color element in just one or two little sections just as a contrast,” Motsinger said.
He soon realized that his geometric designs, along with an extra element of color, provided a “bottomless well” of designs that he could come up with by varying the geometry and color configuration.
He has since branched out in his artwork, creating various geometric drawings in different sizes.
Sometimes the final look of his artwork is accidental.
“I would finish a piece and stand off and look and it and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t intend for it to do that, but that’s neat.’”
In 2011, Motsinger retired as a chief radiation safety technologist at what was then then Bowman Gray School of Medicine, after working there for 29 years. Before that, he worked 10 years in the clinical nuclear medicine department at N.C. Baptist Hospital, now Wake Forest Baptist Health.
He likes to give some of his drawings to charities for auctions, or to individuals if they will donate to local charities.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I began to draw black-and-white pen-and-ink circle mandalas in the late '90s primarily on heavy card stock using fine-tipped roller-ball pens for borders and outlines and then filling in outlined areas with black felt tips. These are all different geometrical designs accomplished by use of compass, protractor, straight edge, and drafting templates (During these years CAD (computer-aided design) was increasingly being used by draftsmen and graphic design artists, so I was able to acquire quite a variety of second-hand templates which I continue to use in my current rectangular format drawings). Upon my retirement in 2011, I started experimenting with large, heavy manila cardstock and introduced color felt tip elements. Exploring with various paper sizes, I finally found that a 21-by-16-inch rectangular format worked particularly well - which I continue to currently use. All of my drawings are based on geometry – arc and straight line, intersection and interplay. Most exhibit either two-point symmetry or four-point symmetry. I very seldom employ any free-hand work. Occasionally, I will cut my own templates from acetate sheets when I have need of repeated, small elements for which there are no manufactured templates available. No two of my drawings are the same, however, all, with few exceptions, contain the same basic geometric shapes. On average, a 21-by-16-inch piece will take 20 to 40 hours to complete depending on the complexity of the design. I work from a one-inch penciled grid, usually drawn within a two-inch border.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Working complex designs in ink requires intense concentration with very little margin for error. Many times I have been days into a design only to make a mistake which ruins the work. I have learned to focus and to minimize distractions by working primarily in the “wee, small hours of the morning.” I find that working in this disciplined geometric manner is a learning experience. One drawing often leads immediately to another with subtle changes from the previous work used to make a new, entirely different piece.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My good friend and mentor, local artist Virginia Ingram, was my “muse.” Her circular “Alphabet” series of black-and-white ink drawings were my inspiration. Her encouragement and support were fundamental in helping me to persevere and develop the art. However, I know that any talent that I might have is God-given and inspired. Before I start my nightly sessions, I always pray that He will steady my hand and eye and that the completed work can be somehow used to glorify His name.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is being 70 years old.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I can’t deny taking some satisfaction in a completed work. However my greatest satisfaction would be to see some or all of the work used to help feed, clothe and house the poor in Winston-Salem. I really don’t care about recognition, and I am certainly not out to profit from the work.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Realize that your art is not really “yours."
