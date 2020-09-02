Hotpick

PAINT AND METAL: The Yadkin Arts Council will present “A Collaborative Experience” by Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser from Sept. 10 through Nov. 9 in the Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The exhibit will feature large-scale painted canvases by Calhoun, an artist and lighting designer, and metal sculptures by Hauser, both based in Winston-Salem. The gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for socially distanced viewing. A virtual opening reception will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at www.Facebook.com/yadkinarts. For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.

