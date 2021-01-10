Delurk Gallery begins the new year quietly after surviving 10 months of the pandemic

A lively crowd might have been expected in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District on New Year’s Eve, since the occasion coincided with the first Friday of the month. Galleries and shops in the district would have been open for business, and visitors might have been doing some post-Christmas shopping — under normal circumstances.

It was a cold, rain-soaked night, though, and after a banner year for death and disaster, circumstances remain anything but normal. So the Arts District brought in the new month, and the new year, without any hoopla.

Delurk Gallery has become a mainstay of the Arts District. To its credit, the gallery has managed to survive 10 months of trouble — complete closure followed by a more limited, post-shutdown schedule, and a significant reduction in foot traffic. The gallery traditionally hosts opening receptions on each month’s first Friday, but not this time.

Despite the absence of fanfare, Delurk has installed a new exhibition that will remain on view through most of next month, and it’s one of the few new games in town, art-wise. It’s a group show made up of works by some of Delurk collective’s members — usual suspects for the most part.

Member artist Dane Walters curated the selection, which appears calculated to showcase the Delurk group’s creative diversity.