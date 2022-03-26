Dismissal of SECCA curator Wendy Earle portends increasing control by the N.C. Museum of Art

Only four days left to apply for employment as the new exhibitions curator at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.

That’s right. Former curator Wendy Earle is out, and her replacement will soon be in.

Or replacements, plural. Explanation to come.

Fired

Earle was fired on March 1, and she didn’t see it coming, she said in a recent email exchange.

“I was immediately locked out of my emails, not able to say goodbye to my co-workers and (was) escorted out of the building,” Earle said.

Earle began her tenure at SECCA at the beginning of 2018, fully aware that her job was not covered by the state personnel act. In effect, this meant that she could be fired at any time without explanation. She said she understood this caveat was built into her employment contract, but she met or exceeded expectations in all areas, according to her performance reviews, so she felt blindsided by the seemingly abrupt decision.

Neither Lindsey Schwab, chairwoman of SECCA’s board of directors, nor Executive Director William Carpenter would comment on the decision to terminate Earle.

SECCA’s audience is left to either wonder about the matter or — as the song says — let it go.

I don’t know about you, but I find myself in the former category.

The story so far

To recap the relevant history, SECCA had been an independent, nonprofit arts center for more than 50 years when the state art museum took it over in December 2007, at the request of SECCA’s board of directors. The board made the request after failing to raise several million dollars for badly needed repairs to the building.

From an audience standpoint, it was a big shift that portended major implications for the future of visual art in the region.

You almost need a scorecard to follow all the personnel changes over the next few years, so pay attention.

By the beginning of 2008, many of SECCA’s staff members resigned or had their jobs terminated. NCMA’s then-director Lawrence J. Wheeler appointed a new director — Mark Leach, former curator and administrator at Charlotte’s Mint Museum of Art and Mint Museum of Craft + Design — who in turn hired an exhibitions curator, Cora Fisher.

Fisher held the curatorial position until her resignation in early 2017. Meanwhile, in 2015, Leach left SECCA and was replaced by its former board chairman Gordon Peterson. Peterson hired Earle before he retired as executive director in 2018, the same year Wheeler retired as NCMA’s longtime director.

Earle was already on the job when Wheeler was replaced by Valerie Hillings, NCMA’s current director, who hired Carpenter. A former English professor, Carpenter began work at SECCA late in the spring of 2019.

Although he declined to comment on Earle’s dismissal, Carpenter outlined the curatorial plan and the broader financial context.

The curator of contemporary art position is currently vacant, he said.

“We will be advertising shortly for a re-defined position: Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art. That salary will continue to be divided between the NCMA and the SECCA Foundation. The person will curate and execute exhibitions for SECCA.”

On March 3, two days after Earle was fired, NCMA posted an employment notice on the Association of Art Museum Curators (AAMC) website. It states that the museum is seeking “an innovative curator with a broad understanding of 20th and 21st century art and experience” to make NCMA “and its affiliate in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), national leaders in creating a welcoming experience of belonging and joy through its 20th century and contemporary art collections, exhibitions and programs.”

“The position that is being currently listed ... is funded entirely by the NCMA,” Carpenter said, adding that these changes in curatorial status won’t make any bottom-line difference.

“There are no changes to SECCA’s budget,” he said. “The two new curators will work together and with the SECCA staff to develop new, site-specific exhibitions.”

Who’s in charge?

To summarize the new arrangement, SECCA’s in-house curator — traditionally an independent position with full authority over exhibition-related decisions at SECCA — will be an assistant to and professionally overseen by a chief curator paid by NCMA.

And how about that application timeline for the latter job? Twenty-eight days from the date the notice first appeared on the AAMC website. According to the notice, applications are due by March 31.

One can’t help but wonder if NCMA might already have a candidate in mind for the job — but of course that’s a personnel matter, off the table for public discussion.

Representing the NCMA in the March 1 meeting — at which Earle was given her walking papers — was Katherine White, the state museum’s deputy director. Like other officials interviewed for this column, she declined to comment on Earle’s firing. But she hinted at an answer as to who called the shots in this picture — and will continue to do so.

“SECCA is operated by the North Carolina Museum of Art,” she wrote in an email, “and staffing decisions are made by NCMA management. The Curator of Contemporary Art will work at both the NCMA and SECCA but will be based at NCMA.”

So much for any semblance of SECCA’s independence.

Fifteen years after SECCA’s board gave the center to the state, the other shoe has dropped.