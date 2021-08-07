Don’t look away, Dixieland: Richmond exhibition highlights strength and resilience of Black culture in hostile territory

Without its pervasive black influence, Southern culture would be sadly diminished, and without its Southern component, American culture as we know it wouldn’t exist.
A powerful argument for this view of our diverse national culture is advanced by a provocative exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” brings together works by 120 artists, including music and sound installations as well as all manner of visual art. Collectively, these pieces explore enduring themes at the southern crossroads of Black American art and music.
Among its other virtues, “The Dirty South” breaches traditional barriers and challenges cultural stereotypes. It eschews distinctions, for example, between outsiders and insiders. Black vernacular artists (Thornton Dial, William Edmondson, Gertrude Morgan, Jimmy Lee Sudduth, Mose Tolliver and Purvis Young) are represented alongside academically trained artists including iconic modernists (Aaron Douglas, William H. Johnson, Jacob Lawrence and Alma Thomas) and leading contemporary artists (Radcliffe Bailey, David Hammons, Kerry James Marshall and Kara Walker).
The massive selection charts a metaphorical journey in which viewers are overwhelmed by charged imagery and evocative sounds.
Highlights featured in the museum’s atrium include Glenn Ligon’s “A Small Band,” — essentially a minimalist poem consisting of the word sequence “blues blood bruise” — reproduced as a billboard-scale neon sign. It makes for an appropriate entrée to this show, with its many references to the blues, black solidarity and bodily violation.
Paul Stephen Benjamin’s installation “Summer Breeze” is the first of several works to reference Billie Holliday’s recording of “Strange Fruit,” a haunting lament about lynchings of Black people in the American South. Most of the 32 video monitors Benjamin symmetrically arranged in a pyramidal stack play looping scenes of a young black girl on a playground swing. Meanwhile, a monitor in the lower center displays a loop sampling black-and-white footage of Holliday performing the song, edited to sound like she’s singing about “black bodies swinging in the summer breeze.”
An untitled sculpture by Beverly Buchanan and a wall-projected video by Allison Janae Hamilton introduce a section of the show devoted to landscape themes. Buchanan’s trio of eroded-looking, angular concrete forms — is the kind of simple monument she used to install in Southern fields and swamps to commemorate the deeds of anonymous Black Americans during and after the Civil War.
Hamilton grew up on Florida’s Wacissa River, which enslaved Blacks were forced to enlarge by digging out excess dirt so it could be used as a shipping channel. She made the video by submerging a camera in the river and dragging it behind a boat.
“Caspera,” a large-format photograph by Ramell Ross, portrays a Black person standing barefoot in a muddy field and mostly covered by a large swath of black cloth. Visually echoing this anonymous figure is Nick Cave’s similarly shaped “Soundsuit,” whose twigs and red berries almost completely cover a life-size mannequin.
In the same gallery, a long tree branch connects an African drum with a stereo turntable in Kevin Sipp’s “Take it to the Bridge/Trance-Atlantic.” A ring of cowrie shells decorates the black vinyl record on the turntable in this piece referencing the African origins of Black American music.
Stylized plants and flowers surround the serene faces in three symmetrically configured, visionary drawings by North Carolina’s Minnie Evans. Bill Traylor — another vernacular artist often ghettoized as an “outsider” — is represented by two drawings dominated by his familiar, black-silhouette figures striding across a minimally suggested landscape and pointing their hands skyward.
Traylor’s drawings share a gallery with works by John Biggers, Samella Lewis and Kaneem Smith. In Smith’s altar-like installation “The Past is Perpetual/Weighted Feet,” a bale of cotton is juxtaposed with tools used to weigh this staple Southern crop, traditionally planted and picked by enslaved African Americans and their descendants.
Jason Moran’s installation partially replicates the interior of Slugs’ Saloon, a now-legendary nightclub in New York’s East Village, which served as a regular forum for Sun Ra and other Black, avant-garde jazz musicians in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. Also referencing Black music are works by Benny Andrews, Romare Bearden and Palmer Hayden. Hayden’s intimate painting of a barefoot Black man sleeping on a bed and dreaming of musical instruments is a gem.
While Hayden’s little painting from 1930 portrays a sweet dream, his latter-day counterpart Emma Amos depicts a nightmarish scene in “The Heavens Rain.” A Black nuclear family — a man, a woman and three children — are shown free-falling through black space in this mixed-media painting.
Music and sound pour from the imposing stack of audio speakers in Nadine Robinson’s “Coronation Theme: Organon.” These uniformly placed black speakers make up the visual component of an audio collage juxtaposing the sounds of a Black choir, fiery sermons, prayers and throbbing bass notes.
The small community of Gee’s Bend, Ala., is home to several women who have consistently produced striking quilts from fabric scraps. One of their number, Rita Mae Pettaway, is represented here by a dazzling red and blue “housetop quilt” that holds its own alongside geometric-abstract works by Sanford Biggers, Sam Gilliam and James Little.
African spiritual traditions brought to the Americas with the slave trade are celebrated in Renee Stout’s intricately structured assemblage “She Kept Her Conjuring Table Very Neat.” With its mesmerizing array of charms, bones and other small objects, this piece does more than represent an enduring tradition; in effect, it directly manifests that tradition.
One of the show’s most powerful audio-video works is Rashaadd Newsome’s “King of Arms,” excerpting filmed performances by a Black marching band, a group of festively attired “Black Indians” in New Orleans, and Black drag performers. Projected on a big screen with ornate, stage-like curtains and a huge gold crown at the upper center, it’s accompanied by an infectiously percussive hip-hop soundtrack.
Valerie Cassel Oliver, the museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art, outdid herself with this show, whose main title is borrowed from a sub-genre of Southern hip-hop. As large as it is, it could be much larger — a point effectively made by a “Cabinet of Wonders” containing a profusion of predominantly music-related art and artifacts.
Normally, I make two or three pages of notes on an exhibition I’m seeing for review. In this case, I wore myself out after filling 10 pages. If I’d had an extra day in Richmond, I would have returned to the museum for a more extended look.