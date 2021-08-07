Don’t look away, Dixieland: Richmond exhibition highlights strength and resilience of Black culture in hostile territory

While Hayden’s little painting from 1930 portrays a sweet dream, his latter-day counterpart Emma Amos depicts a nightmarish scene in “The Heavens Rain.” A Black nuclear family — a man, a woman and three children — are shown free-falling through black space in this mixed-media painting.

Music and sound pour from the imposing stack of audio speakers in Nadine Robinson’s “Coronation Theme: Organon.” These uniformly placed black speakers make up the visual component of an audio collage juxtaposing the sounds of a Black choir, fiery sermons, prayers and throbbing bass notes.

The small community of Gee’s Bend, Ala., is home to several women who have consistently produced striking quilts from fabric scraps. One of their number, Rita Mae Pettaway, is represented here by a dazzling red and blue “housetop quilt” that holds its own alongside geometric-abstract works by Sanford Biggers, Sam Gilliam and James Little.

African spiritual traditions brought to the Americas with the slave trade are celebrated in Renee Stout’s intricately structured assemblage “She Kept Her Conjuring Table Very Neat.” With its mesmerizing array of charms, bones and other small objects, this piece does more than represent an enduring tradition; in effect, it directly manifests that tradition.