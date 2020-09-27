Drawing expanded: SECCA reopens with a sprawling, timely exhibition of contemporary drawings and related works

Building on these sketches, artist Tomas Vu curated the original version of “DRAWN” in 2014, with the stipulation that works by other artists could be added by curators at each venue in which the show appears. Accordingly, SECCA curator Wendy Earle worked with New York artist and curator Brian Novatny to select works by several regional artists, which have been included in this iteration of the show.

Additions to the original selection assembled more than six years ago have rendered the show’s title misleading — a relatively minor quibble, given the show’s powerful impact. Although it emphasizes drawing, the exhibition also includes works in other mediums — painting, printmaking, video animation, sculpture, collage and cut paper. Much of the work responds to cultural and political issues prefigured by Neiman’s previously described sketches.

On the opposite wall, for example, are prints by Kara Walker from her 2005 series “Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated).” The title comes from the 1866 publication whose original woodcuts illustrate scenes from the Civil War. In her prints, Walker has augmented these illustrations with her own original imagery consisting of silhouettes ironically playing on racist stereotypes of Black people. Her elaborations point to the origins of racial inequality in this country.