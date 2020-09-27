Drawing expanded: SECCA reopens with a sprawling, timely exhibition of contemporary drawings and related works

After a six-month shutdown because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art has reopened with sensible masking and social-distancing guidelines in place — not to mention a freshly white-painted exterior on the east wing.
The occasion coincides with the opening of a sprawling new exhibition, “DRAWN: Concept & Craft,” that fills SECCA’s two largest galleries. It’s a huge, intensely engaging show that includes works by more than 65 artists and spans more than 50 years.
Among its many intriguing aspects, the show prompts a re-examination of LeRoy Neiman’s artistic reputation. Known largely as a figural expressionist painter of sporting events, entertainment and affluent social life, Neiman (1921-2012) rose to fame largely because of his frequent work as an illustrator for Playboy magazine.
The latter association is enough to render him politically incorrect in today’s critical climate. Despite his academic background and his 10-year teaching career at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, many artists and critics have for years dismissed Neiman’s work as frivolous, retrograde and socially irrelevant.
The posthumous discovery of several sketchbooks in Neiman’s studio was the starting point for this exhibition, including the show’s nine Neiman drawings. In contrast to the relatively lightweight subject matter and bright palette for which he is known, these monochromatic drawings reflect deep sympathy for the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Subjects include writer James Baldwin, comedian Dick Gregory, boxer Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali), Black-power leader Malcolm X, and the mule-drawn farm wagon that carried Martin Luther King’s body in his April 1968 funeral procession in Atlanta.
Building on these sketches, artist Tomas Vu curated the original version of “DRAWN” in 2014, with the stipulation that works by other artists could be added by curators at each venue in which the show appears. Accordingly, SECCA curator Wendy Earle worked with New York artist and curator Brian Novatny to select works by several regional artists, which have been included in this iteration of the show.
Additions to the original selection assembled more than six years ago have rendered the show’s title misleading — a relatively minor quibble, given the show’s powerful impact. Although it emphasizes drawing, the exhibition also includes works in other mediums — painting, printmaking, video animation, sculpture, collage and cut paper. Much of the work responds to cultural and political issues prefigured by Neiman’s previously described sketches.
On the opposite wall, for example, are prints by Kara Walker from her 2005 series “Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated).” The title comes from the 1866 publication whose original woodcuts illustrate scenes from the Civil War. In her prints, Walker has augmented these illustrations with her own original imagery consisting of silhouettes ironically playing on racist stereotypes of Black people. Her elaborations point to the origins of racial inequality in this country.
In a thematically related vein are four drawings by Antoine Williams and Williams’ exterior wall mural (to the right of SECCA’s main entrance) that enlarges one of those drawings. These works from 2016 depict figures wearing baggy jeans, athletic shoes and hoodie sweatshirts that conceal their faces, in one case transforming the figure’s head into that of a sharp-toothed shark. They reference stereotypes of young Black men such as Trayvon Martin, a Florida teenager shot to death by a white assailant who thought Martin looked suspicious.
Racism and Black identity in the United States are also explored and critiqued in works by Steven Cozart, Fab 5 Freddy (aka Fred Brathwaite), Kambui Olujimi and several other artists represented in the show.
In his installation “Quarantine 24,” artist and screenwriter Beau Willimon references the personal isolation many people have experienced in their efforts to avoid contracting COVID-19. It features 24 small video monitors stacked in a grid format. Willimon spray-painted the screens, allowed the paint to dry, then scratched the painted surfaces to create portraits of 24 individuals, reminiscent of scratchboard drawings. These portraits are enlivened by flickering lights inside each monitor, and their format calls to mind the grids of “talking-head” images associated with Zoom meetings.
Among the show’s most powerful works are several animated videos. Dan Kennedy (aka Dr. Erosion) is represented by eight short videos (each less than three minutes long) that juxtapose cartoonish imagery, graffiti-like texts and visual abstraction, all set to eerily disjointed soundtracks. Recalling the work of Czech filmmaker Jan Švankmajer and American painter-filmmaker Chris Mars, these nightmarishly surrealistic films conjure a mood of distress and disorientation.
Chinese artist Sun Xun employs a more aesthetically traditional approach to animation in his 27-minute video “21 KE (21 Grams).” The title references a 1907 experiment that attempted to measure the mass lost by a human body after death, theoretically the weight of the soul.
Classical drawing techniques were employed to create this work’s landscapes, cityscapes and imagery that includes scientific instruments, mosquitos, heroic sculptures, men wearing top hats, wild and domestic animals, and steampunk aircraft dropping leaflets from cloud-dappled skies. The result is an unsettling, non-linear narrative that questions the value of human existence.
Especially appropriate to the show’s original theme is Jennifer Nuss’ “The Naturalist,” a drawing-based, animated video about an artist who draws images of live insects confined in glass jars. The setting is the artist’s studio, where she works in solitude on an apparently daily basis, and the soundtrack is guitar-accompanied songs by Gillian Welch.
Among the show’s many other noteworthy contributions are pieces by widely known artists William Kentridge, Shirin Neshat and Kiki Smith, along with additional works by local and regional artists including Elizabeth Alexander, Paul Bright, Frank Campion, Leigh Ann Hallberg, and Kyle Webster.
I advise viewers to allow plenty of time for this massive exhibition. After spending two hours with it one day, I returned the following day for another hour. Time well-spent, as far as I’m concerned.
