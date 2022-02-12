Family affair: Sawtooth gallery’s posthumous solo show samples former Appalachian State art professor Warren Dennis' 50-year career

The posthumous exhibition of Warren Dennis’ work that opened last month at the Sawtooth School’s Davis Gallery represents the proverbial tip of the iceberg of his creative output.
About 25 pieces, including a few childhood drawings, have been gathered here as evidence of a 50-year career. Abbreviated though it is, it’s a larger selection of Dennis’ work than was shown last year at Appalachian State University, where he taught art for from 1965 to 1993.
Dennis died in April 2021 in Winston-Salem, where he had moved in 2014 to be with his ailing wife and closer to other family members. His son Cameron Dennis, a fine-art photographer, and Cameron’s wife Terri Dowell-Dennis, also a visual artist, are longtime residents of Winston-Salem.
Dennis’ family is central to the exhibition, as indicated by its title, “Father, Grandfather, Artist.” All of the works on view were loaned by family members, as were the photographs and other archival materials. Collectively, they provide hints of Warren Dennis’ long and productive career.
Gathered in central vitrine displays are materials including a few of Dennis’ childhood drawings of cowboys and Old West characters, as well as a page of what appear to be sketches for comic strip characters. They’re not unlike the early efforts of other visually talented children and adolescents.
In the small-town South, where Dennis grew up (in Clarksdale, Miss.), few youngsters continued to pursue such efforts as adults. He was the rare exception, earning fine arts degrees before beginning his own art teaching career.
The show also includes a couple of Dennis’ paintings from the 1950s, when he was in art school.
Close inspection of these and later works reflect pronounced stylistic changes Dennis made over the years. He seems to have explored each new style to his satisfaction before moving on to the next thing.
In a fundamentally conservative art market that favors consistency over experimentation, this process of willful stylistic change is a luxury, generally unaffordable to artists whose living income depends on their art sales. The allowance of such freedom is a popular rationale for artists to become art teachers.
Although he came of age during an era when abstraction dominated American art, Dennis seems to have always favored figuration. The show’s earliest painting, from 1950, is “Lem,” presumably the name of the eerily faceless figure it depicts — a bald, emaciated man in ragged clothing, collapsed alongside an old-fashioned, hand-powered water pump. It’s an image of anonymous suffering, possibly inspired by contemporaneous, social-realist art and/or metaphorically expressive of an artist’s unenviable life in the mid-20th-century American South.
Also from the early 1950s is a more expressionistic figure painting, “The Six-fingered Clown,” whose subject actually has 11 fingers, all visible on his upraised waving hands, including a seemingly extra finger on his left hand. Although Dennis may have originally painted the extra finger by mistake, this anomaly can be seen as emblematic of an artist’s freedom to alter and transform reality according to a personal vision.
A small terrazzo sculpture from 1953 represents an abstracted “Mother and Child.” As the show’s only three-dimensional piece, it suggests an alternative creative route that Dennis chose not to pursue.
One of the show’s strongest paintings, “The Playroom,” dates from 1960. Rooted in Dennis’ own childhood memories and his experience as a father of young children, it depicts a very young child in diapers standing alongside a red tricycle in a domestic interior. Rendering this image especially distinctive are the expressionistic brushstrokes and the wondrous, marble-eyed expression on the child’s face.
Several works from the 1970s yield a glimpse into an apparently transitional stage of Dennis’ life and work. The most straightforward piece from this era is his informal pencil sketch of his wife, “Mary Kate,” made in 1973.
Her body and the setting are economically sketched to indicate a relaxed moment at home, and there’s just enough detail in the face to reflect something of her personality — and his affection for her.
In later works, Dennis de-emphasizes facial features or eliminates them altogether to emphasize settings and compositional elements. With its clean lines and sharp angles his 1978 painting, “The Town,” indicates an affinity for architectural rendering.
Human figures are present in all but one other work in the show — the painting “Cat on the Steps,” in which a faceless gray cat is silhouetted in right profile, seated atop a set of outdoor stairs in what appears to be a sunken garden.
An apparently enduring affinity for children and childhood is reflected in several paintings that exemplify a child’s perspective, looking slightly upward at taller figures whose legs are evidently closer than their torsos and heads.
Dennis’ role as a grandfather is highlighted in two drawings of himself holding his young granddaughter in an informal snapshot-like pose. Although the facial features are sketchily rendered, the way his head is tucked in toward the child’s reflects a special tenderness.
The subjects of several more recent paintings are more prototypical than specific. The show’s most recent painting, “Band Master,” combines a few fluid and angular lines with blocks of solid color to depict a faceless, white-clad trumpeter.
Reproductions of several late paintings on Dennis’ website (www.warrendennis.gallery) indicate that he was experimenting with this pared-down style in his last years.