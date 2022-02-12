Family affair: Sawtooth gallery’s posthumous solo show samples former Appalachian State art professor Warren Dennis' 50-year career

Also from the early 1950s is a more expressionistic figure painting, “The Six-fingered Clown,” whose subject actually has 11 fingers, all visible on his upraised waving hands, including a seemingly extra finger on his left hand. Although Dennis may have originally painted the extra finger by mistake, this anomaly can be seen as emblematic of an artist’s freedom to alter and transform reality according to a personal vision.

A small terrazzo sculpture from 1953 represents an abstracted “Mother and Child.” As the show’s only three-dimensional piece, it suggests an alternative creative route that Dennis chose not to pursue.

One of the show’s strongest paintings, “The Playroom,” dates from 1960. Rooted in Dennis’ own childhood memories and his experience as a father of young children, it depicts a very young child in diapers standing alongside a red tricycle in a domestic interior. Rendering this image especially distinctive are the expressionistic brushstrokes and the wondrous, marble-eyed expression on the child’s face.

Several works from the 1970s yield a glimpse into an apparently transitional stage of Dennis’ life and work. The most straightforward piece from this era is his informal pencil sketch of his wife, “Mary Kate,” made in 1973.