Feel-good art: Artworks Gallery’s all-members show places a premium on flowers, bold colors, optimistic messages — and sales

Recent developments in the coronavirus pandemic — including the new omicron variant and enduring vaccination resistance in some public sectors—underline the fact that this has been yet another difficult year for most of us.

It has been especially tough for artists, who tend to have economic struggles in “normal” times. Such are the circumstances surrounding this month’s all-member exhibition at Artworks Gallery, with its emphasis on potential holiday sales.

It’s no wonder that the show is dominated by art with a strong feel-good vibe. Flowers, bold colors and optimistic messages are the rule, and there are even some eruptions of cuteness.

In the floral department we have Marion Adams’ color-pencil drawings, Mona Wu’s block prints and Barbara Rizzi Mellin’s mandala-format construction-paper collages. With their bold colors and stylized, nature-based patterns and imagery, Mellin’s pieces appear to be informed and influenced by Pennsylvania-Dutch hex signs, and their titles — for example, “Joy” and “Happiness” — reflect the show’s positive overall tone.