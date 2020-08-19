Before During After (copy)

Susan Blackwell and Finnerty Steeves star in "before/during/after." Steeves will be in Winston-Salem for a screening on Aug. 20. 

 Cutters Studios

SOUTHERN SCREENING: RiverRun International Film Festival will screen the film “before/during/after” Aug. 20, Marketplace Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The film is written by and stars Finnerty Steeves (“Orange Is the New Black”), who will attend the screening. This dramedy studies a middle-aged New York City theater actress suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life. Her marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; screening about 8:45 p.m. Tickets, $20 per car; $30 per car for VIP parking. Purchase at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.

Fran Daniel

