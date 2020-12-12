GreenHill’s annual Winter Show highlights season of art fundraisers that are especially crucial this year

No matter how divided the country is, just about everyone agrees that 2020 has been a tough year. But in an arena where times always seem to be tough — art exhibitions and sales — it’s been especially difficult.

Forcibly shuttered for much of the year, many art museums and other nonprofit art-exhibition spaces are in dire straits financially. Like other nonprofits, these institutions are normally focused on fundraising at the end of a calendar year. This time, though, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Prominent among such efforts in our region is GreenHill’s annual “Winter Show,” a seasonal staple that usually comes and goes by the beginning of the new year. This year’s show opened on Dec. 6, but for the first time it has been extended through January and into early February. Buyers will have to wait until the show closes to take possession of their purchases — another change from previous years.

The Winter Show has always been about selling art to benefit the artists and the organization, and that is certainly the case this year. The complicated logistics required by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a smaller exhibition, with 63 artists represented, compared to 110 in last year’s Winter Show.