Neal Owens’ debut novel, “Mirrors of Life” is a finalist for the 2020 International Book Awards in the Fiction: Cross-Genre category.
Owens was born and reared in Washington, D.C., and currently divides his time between in Alexandria, Virginia, and High Point.
“Mirrors of Life,” published by Owens Publishing, LLC, won the Silver Book Award from Literary Titan, an organization of professional editors, writers, and professors.
The novel explores contemporary experiences of Black people in America through the story of a mother and her children.
Yvonne, a single mother, guides her children to use education to escape poverty. Her ambitious and spiritually inclined son, Derrick, becomes a businessman and tries to build a civic-minded conglomerate that undercuts retail and gas prices in the U.S.
