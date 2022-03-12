Internment and anguish: Exiled Chinese artist’s photographs reflect her isolation and grief during her late husband’s political imprisonment

It’s a free country. Or is it?
It depends on what country we’re talking about — in this case, China, the original home of artist Liu Xia, whose solo exhibition at Wake Forest University’s Hanes Art Gallery invariably raises issues of political repression and the impulse to liberation.
Before she emigrated to Germany in 2018, she was house-arrested and surveilled for eight years, coinciding with the incarceration of her husband, Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who died in Chinese custody five years ago.
This widely publicized background has rendered Liu Xia’s role as a political dissident more prominent than her career as a literary and visual artist. During her years of house arrest, she began experimenting with photography, which she used to highlight carefully selected, often handmade objects and evocatively staged scenes.
As her exhibition’s title (“Metaforms”) implies, each of her photographs carries metaphorical associations — no surprise, given her parallel career as a poet. She doesn’t hit us over the head with them, but viewers are left on our own to read these metaphors — a capacity that Chinese censors have evidently lacked. Until his death, Liu Xiaobo was allowed access to these images, which his wife knew he would understand.
The show opens with separate, informal portraits of the couple, each in an outdoor setting, but evidently made during different seasons. A bespectacled Xiu Lia wears a knit toboggan cap in the photo at left, while her husband poses in a dark T-shirt and loose-fitting trousers at the right.
She wears a determined but sphinx-like expression, while he looks vaguely worried. Made during a temporary reprieve in his incarceration, the photographic pairing ultimately reflects their physical separation.
Landscapes like those in the backgrounds of those two photos provide the only content in some of Liu Xia’s photographs. They were made during this same period, and although the couple was then together, the images evoke the loneliness and desolation she must have felt later, in her husband’s absence.
Of the 32 separate, square-format photographs in her exhibit, some are combined to form diptychs and triptychs, but most are displayed separately. Some photos highlight landscape elements including dried leaves, tree stumps, a frozen waterfall and distant mountains. Others center on pieces of crumpled paper, bundled cloth or aluminum foil crushed and sculpted to form standard geometric shapes or stylized animal figurines.
Five of the photos prominently feature a plastic doll that a friend gave Liu Xia — an “ugly doll,” in her words — whose eyes look impassive but whose mouth is skewed to one side in a permanent grimace. These photos have an effect reminiscent of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” the iconic painting whose solitary protagonist has come to epitomize existential terror.
In most cases the doll is alone, posed in isolated circumstances that indicate some degree of peril — seemingly trapped on sharp-edged rock outcroppings, for example, or, in one photo, hanging upside-down from the edge of a roof. In a related vein is an image of the doll posed with its back against a pair of seemingly immense doors and its body squeezed between door handles molded to resemble lions.
In only one image does this doll have a companion — another “ugly doll,” blonde-haired and pale-eyed, wearing a baseball cap. The two are posed alongside each other in what appears to be a sunny, rural setting, but the dark-haired, grimacing doll looks no less anguished to have a kindred figure close by.
Video display
While Liu Xia’s unsettling photographs occupy the gallery’s main floor, the upstairs atrium is the site for “Frames Per Second,” an exhibition of videos from the gallery’s collections.
The longest-running video, at nearly half an hour, is “The Way Things Go,” by Peter Fischli and David Weiss. Made in 1987, it follows an elaborately staged, indoor series of chain reactions involving objects knocked over, liquids spilled and fuses ignited, triggering explosions and other dramatic reactions, rather like a pyromaniac’s homage to Rube Goldberg.
Eve Sussman and her ensemble known as Rufus Corporation collaborated to create “A COUNTRY ROAD. A TREE. EVENING,” a six-minute video that intercuts footage of bleak-looking buildings, a crescent moon, ice-skating children, a mysterious briefcase, a man in a phone booth and other imagery with boldly imprinted texts. The similarly jumbled soundtrack features radio static, jazz and indecipherable voices.
Although lacking a consistent narrative thread, this video suggests a fragmentary spy thriller set in a country ruled by a repressive regime and isolated from the larger world.
The exhibit’s shortest piece is William Powhida’s eponymous video resembling the trailer for a movie about a young, white, financially successful, self-indulgently decadent male artist.
Finally, local artist Endia Beal’s “Mock Interview” puts young, conservatively dressed white men in the position of a black woman being interviewed for a job. It records their uncomfortable responses to irrelevant, presumptuous questions having to do with hairstyles, name-pronunciation, dependability and parental responsibility.