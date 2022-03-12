Internment and anguish: Exiled Chinese artist’s photographs reflect her isolation and grief during her late husband’s political imprisonment

The show opens with separate, informal portraits of the couple, each in an outdoor setting, but evidently made during different seasons. A bespectacled Xiu Lia wears a knit toboggan cap in the photo at left, while her husband poses in a dark T-shirt and loose-fitting trousers at the right.

She wears a determined but sphinx-like expression, while he looks vaguely worried. Made during a temporary reprieve in his incarceration, the photographic pairing ultimately reflects their physical separation.

Landscapes like those in the backgrounds of those two photos provide the only content in some of Liu Xia’s photographs. They were made during this same period, and although the couple was then together, the images evoke the loneliness and desolation she must have felt later, in her husband’s absence.

Of the 32 separate, square-format photographs in her exhibit, some are combined to form diptychs and triptychs, but most are displayed separately. Some photos highlight landscape elements including dried leaves, tree stumps, a frozen waterfall and distant mountains. Others center on pieces of crumpled paper, bundled cloth or aluminum foil crushed and sculpted to form standard geometric shapes or stylized animal figurines.